Dwayne Johnson Denounces Death Of George Floyd: ‘This Is Our Ongoing Disease’

The wrestler-turned-actor wrote on Instagram Thursday that he was “stunned trying to make sense” of Floyd’s death. Floyd, a Black man, died in Minneapolis on Monday after he was handcuffed and a police officer knelt on his neck.

“I’ve had cops in my family. Good men,” wrote Johnson, noting the “cop code” grants officers ”the authority to use force if your life is in danger.”

“But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, ‘please I can’t breathe’ when your knee is on his neck, not his back, but his neck — cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code,” he added.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired following Floyd’s death. No criminal charges have been filed.

Johnson said he was “positive” the cops would be held accountable.

“But then where’s the greater accountability?” he asked. “The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY.”

“We ultimately win when we can normalize equality,” Johnson concluded. “I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now.”