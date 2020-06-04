Dwayne Johnson: Our Country Is Down On Its Knees, Where Is Our Leader?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asked “where is our compassionate leader” in a heartfelt video in which he declared that “our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain” following the police killing of George Floyd and the protests that have erupted nationwide.

“Where are you?” the wrestler-turned-actor repeatedly asked in the 8-minute video that he shared to Instagram on Wednesday, calling for a leader who shows empathy as “the floorboards of our country are becoming unhinged.”

Johnson acknowledged he is not a politician but said he is “frustrated, disappointed and angry.”

He urged people to “become the leaders we’re looking for.”

In the caption of the clip, Johnson asked where is the leader “who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most.”

“The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it,” he wrote. “The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word ― we got this ― and together, change will happen.”

“Where are you?” he asked. “Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun.”

Johnson captioned his post with the #normalizeequality and #blacklivesmatter hashtags.

He did not name President Donald Trump, who has faced widespread criticism over his violent rhetoric, calling protesters “THUGS” and threatening to use military force against demonstrators.

Check out Johnson’s video here:

Johnson last week condemned the death of Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck, in a heartfelt Instagram post in which he described racism and police violence as “our ongoing disease.”

Check out that post here: