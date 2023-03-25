Dwayne Johnson Gets The Perfect Makeover From Daughters In Hilarious Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughters may have careers in cosmetology in their futures.

On Friday, the “Black Adam” actor posted a video on Instagram of two of his daughters giving him quite the makeover. The video shows Johnson’s little ones, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, having a blast putting lipstick all over their father’s head — and showing no signs of slowing down. (Check out the sweet video here.)

“I don’t need more makeup, I think I’m good,” he says at one point in the video in a hilarious — yet unsuccessful — attempt to put the makeover session to an end.

He explained in the caption of the Instagram post that he had a Zoom meeting scheduled before the makeover began but that he ultimately had to cancel it due to his new look courtesy of his daughters.

“Hey, they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy’s in,” he wrote.

Johnson shares Jasmine and Tiana with his wife, singer Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to his adult daughter, WWE wrestler Simone Johnson, whom he shares with ex-wife, film and TV producer Dany Garcia.

Simone Johnson and Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of "Skyscraper" in July 2018 in New York City. Pacific Press via Getty Images

Simone Johnson signed with WWE in 2020, making her a fourth-generation WWE athlete. Dwayne Johnson was famously a wrestling superstar after making his WWE debut in the 1990s. His grandfather, Peter Maivia, and father, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, are both WWE Hall of Famers.

The actor paid tribute to his oldest daughter in a touching post on Instagram shortly after she signed with WWE.

“Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own,” he wrote at the time.