Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Marries Lauren Hashian In Hawaii

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dropped a blockbuster announcement on Monday.

He and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian got married Sunday. The wrestler-turned-action-star posted beautiful photos of their moment, raising their arms in celebration and kissing passionately. (Make sure to click the arrow to see the second photo on the Instagram below)

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” Johnson wrote in the caption.

The two met in 2006 on the set of “The Game Plan.”

Johnson split from his first wife, Dany Garcia, with whom he has an 18-year-old daughter, in 2007. They remain friends, “Entertainment Tonight” reported.

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, have two toddler-aged daughters.

Johnson has been enjoying the box office success of “Hobbs & Shaw” in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. And now he’s got something even bigger to celebrate.

Comedian Kevin Hart and quarterback Tom Brady were among the celebrities to congratulate the couple in the Instagram comments.