You Need Dwight Schrute's Best Quotes On 'The Office' More Than Ever

A certain clueless man with bad hair still deserves our respect.
No, not that guy.
This guy: Dwight Schrute, the socially awkward doofus from “The Office” (2005-13) played by Rainn Wilson.
Let Dwight tell you what it’s all about in this recently posted compilation called “Dwight’s Best Quotes.”
“Yes, I have a wig for every single person in the office,” he said. “You never know when you’re gonna need to bear a passing resemblance to someone.”
Word.
Watch the clip above.
