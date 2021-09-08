'DWTS' Brings In Amanda Kloots, Peloton's Cody Rigsby, Olivia Jade And More

YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, fitness influencer Amanda Kloots, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and many more have been confirmed as participants in the upcoming 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

On Wednesday, the full cast for the season was announced on “Good Morning America” and also included Spice Girls member Melanie C aka Sporty Spice, former “Bachelor” Matt James, NBA star Iman Shumpert, country singer Jimmie Allen, “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kenya Moore, actor Melora Hardin, actor Martin Kove, professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and actor Brian Austin Green.

JUST IN: Meet the full celebrity cast of @DancingABC season 30, revealed LIVE on GMA!#DWTShttps://t.co/QX4Y8kun89 pic.twitter.com/xUDVFBUIIf — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2021

Reports of Giannulli joining the cast emerged earlier this month, while Olympian Suni Lee and YouTube star JoJo Siwa were formally announced last month.

Siwa is slated to make history on the show as one half of the first same-sex couple to be featured. The 18-year-old will be paired with a female professional dancer and spoke to USA Today last month about the decision.

“I have a girlfriend who is the love of my life and who is everything to me,” explained Siwa of girlfriend Kylie Prew. “My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world. I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better.”

Siwa explained that she told producers she “would love and prefer to dance with a girl.”

“Why not show the message even stronger that you can love whomever you want to love?” she said.

Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are set to return to their duties as will Tyra Banks as host, who previously replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for Season 29.

Season 30 premieres on Sept. 20.