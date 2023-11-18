Dwyane Wade Gets A Hilarious Makeover From 5-Year-Old Daughter In Sweet Video

Dwyane Wade’s next career as a retired NBA star may be modeling makeup from his 5-year-old daughter Kaavia.
On Friday, the NBA Hall of Famer posted several videos on his Instagram story that showed Kaavia applying a hefty amount of eye shadow on her dad’s nose.
“It’s so amazing,” Wade says sarcastically at one point in the video. The young girl then went on to draw all over her dad’s face with a pencil.
In a later video, the former Miami Heat player said that he also did his daughter’s makeup before showing Kaavia’s face — which was covered in green eye shadow.
The father-daughter duo then filmed themselves laughing uncontrollably as their makeup bonding moment got even messier.
“You have to wipe your whole face off,” Kaavia told her dad as she worked to clean the makeup off his face.
Wade, who shares Kaavia with actor Gabrielle Union, is also dad to daughter Zaya, 16, and son Zaire, 21, who he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He also shares son Xavier Wade, 10, with Aja Métoyer.
Wade and Union recently celebrated Kaavia’s 5th birthday with sweet tributes on Instagram.
“The Perfect Find” actor called the young child a “pure light” in an Instagram tribute earlier this month.
Union wrote in the post’s caption, “She is truly 1 of 1 and the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”