Dwyane Wade Gets A Hilarious Makeover From 5-Year-Old Daughter In Sweet Video

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Dwyane Wade’s next career as a retired NBA star may be modeling makeup from his 5-year-old daughter Kaavia.

On Friday, the NBA Hall of Famer posted several videos on his Instagram story that showed Kaavia applying a hefty amount of eye shadow on her dad’s nose.

Advertisement

“It’s so amazing,” Wade says sarcastically at one point in the video. The young girl then went on to draw all over her dad’s face with a pencil.

In a later video, the former Miami Heat player said that he also did his daughter’s makeup before showing Kaavia’s face — which was covered in green eye shadow.

The father-daughter duo then filmed themselves laughing uncontrollably as their makeup bonding moment got even messier.

“You have to wipe your whole face off,” Kaavia told her dad as she worked to clean the makeup off his face.

Advertisement

Wade, who shares Kaavia with actor Gabrielle Union, is also dad to daughter Zaya, 16, and son Zaire, 21, who he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He also shares son Xavier Wade, 10, with Aja Métoyer.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union photographed with daughters Kaavia and Zaya at the World Premiere of "Cheaper By the Dozen" in Hollywood, California on March 16, 2022. Jesse Grant via Getty Images

Wade and Union recently celebrated Kaavia’s 5th birthday with sweet tributes on Instagram.

“The Perfect Find” actor called the young child a “pure light” in an Instagram tribute earlier this month.