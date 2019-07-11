Dwyane Wade Says He 'Cannot Wait' To Rewed Gabrielle Union In 5 Years

Dwyane Wade used his speech at the Espy Awards Wednesday night to reveal that he and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, will renew their marital vows in 2024 ― and that he can’t wait for the occasion to arrive.

The newly-retired NBA star dedicated his speech to Union as he accepted the Best Moment award, alongside two other athletes who pulled the plug on storied careers this year: U.S. alpine skier Lindsay Vonn and NFL player Rob Gronkowski.

Wade joked on stage that Union warned him that he had to say something charming about her since NFL quarterback Drew Brees had shared his love for his wife while accepting an award at the ceremony earlier in the evening.

“My wife looked at me with the death stare, and said if I don’t say something up here, the car ride home is going to be long,’” he said, drawing laughter from the audience in Los Angeles.

He continued, “With that being said, darling you are amazing, you look incredible in this dress. I cannot wait ’til five years from now ’til I get a chance to marry you again.

Referring to their lavish and much-publicized nuptials in Miami in August 2014, the three-time NBA champ added: “It’s going to be a little lower budget than the first one, but it’s all good.”

The couple welcomed the birth of their baby girl, Kaavia, in November. Wade has three sons from other relationships, ― Zion, Zaire and Xavier ― and he is a parent to his nephew, Dahveon Morris.

Union responded to her husband’s speech with a shout-out to Brees and the comment that the ride home for Wade “won’t be a long one after all.”