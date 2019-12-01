Dwyane Wade Defends Son Against Online Hate For Wearing Crop Top And Fake Nails

Dwyane Wade accepts his son as he is ― and he won’t listen to people who have anything negative to say about his family.

The former Miami Heat player spoke out on Twitter over the weekend after family photos shared by his wife, the actor Gabrielle Union, drew some criticism online. A small group of commenters slammed the parents for allowing Wade’s 12-year-old son Zion Malachi Airamis to sport long fake nails and a crop top in the image, which also featured the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade.

Wade addressed the handful of nasty comments with a tweet on Saturday. “I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” he wrote.

“Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

He added in another tweet that his only goal as a parent is to love and support his children, and ensure that they feel seen.

In October, Wade shared an image of Zion, Kaavia and Union together on his Instagram story, with the caption “my girls.”

A Twitter user screen-grabbed and shared the image, asking “what y’all think about this?” Union quoted the tweet, writing, “Looks like love to me.”

The parents made headlines when they supported Zion at a Miami Pride parade earlier this year. Union joined him at the event, while Wade, who couldn’t attend, shared multiple images in solidarity.

“We support each other with Pride!” the NBA star wrote on his Instagram story.