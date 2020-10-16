ENTERTAINMENT

Dwyane Wade Photobombs Proposal And His Expression Is All Heart

The ex-NBA star made a gesture in the accidental moment that scores big for love.

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade retired in 2019, but he’s still dishing out assists.

The three-time NBA champion guard was walking along a beach in Montecito, California, recently when he and a companion passed a couple getting engaged.

Moved by the moment, the 13-time All-Star held his hand to his heart with an “awww” expression ― and it was caught on camera.

Wade eventually joined the betrothed pair, Ryan Basch and Katie Ryan, for more pictures. He and wife Gabrielle Union reportedly got an invite to the wedding.

“When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal,” Basch captioned the gallery of Instagram photos that includes Wade’s heartwarming photobomb. 

“It was so dope to witness you guys love!” he wrote on Instagram.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Entertainment Montecito, California Dwyane Wade Celebrities NBA