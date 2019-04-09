Dwyane Wade Shares Pride In 11-Year-Old Son At LGBTQ Parade

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade is nearing his retirement from the NBA, but he just made an all-star move as a dad.

The guard voiced solidarity with his 11-year-old son Zion, who attended the Miami Beach Pride parade on Sunday.

“We support each other with Pride!” Wade wrote in an Instagram story, accompanied by a photo of the lad and his stepmom, actress Gabrielle Union.

Wade noted in another image that Zion, posing with family and friends, had his own cheering section. “Wish I was there to see you smile kid!” he wrote with a rainbow flag emoji.

The Heat was playing in Toronto the day of the parade, so Wade could not attend, NBC News reported. Zion also had support in baby sister Kaavia and big brother Zaire, a 17-year-old budding hoops star who wrote on Instagram, “Love you lil bro no matter what,” the Miami Herald noted.

The crew later dined at brunch spot R House in the Wynwood arts district, which features a drag performance, according to the newspaper.