Dylan Farrow Lashes Pending Publication Of Woody Allen's Memoir

In a statement released Monday, Farrow said she was upset that Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, was releasing Allen’s autobiography in April. The memoir was generally thought to be unpublishable in the “Me Too” era, but it was quietly purchased last year.

“This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money and notoriety affords,” Farrow, 34, stated. “Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.”

Farrow said that she was never contacted by fact-checkers to “verify the information” in Allen’s book.

Farrow, the sister of Ronan Farrow, whose reporting in The New Yorker on now-convicted Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein helped launch the “Me Too” movement, also blasted the publication as an “utter betrayal” of her brother’s “brave reporting” that “gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men.” Ronan Farrow’s book Catch and Kill on his reporting of Weinstein’s sexual abuse was published last year by Hachette.

According to a statement from Grand Central, Allen’s memoir, Apropos of Nothing, is a “comprehensive account” of his life. The company did not disclose what it paid for the book.

Allen has denied sexually abusing Farrow, and he wasn’t charged after two investigations in the 1990s. A prosecutor in Connecticut, where the Farrows had a second home, said that he had probable cause to prosecute Allen on charges that he sexually molested his daughter, but he decided to spare her the trauma of a court appearance, and Dylan’s mom, Mia Farrow, agreed. Allen lost all custody.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Dylan Farrow and Mia Farrow at the 2016 Time 100 Gala in New York City.

The Farrows’ complaints about Allen were largely ignored by the film industry until the last couple of years. Amazon Studios backed out of a production and distribution deal with Allen last year, and several actors have said they will no longer work with him.