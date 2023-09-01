Trump Campaign Official Urged Cops To Hang Themselves During Jan. 6 Riot: Report

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A man who is now an official for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was caught on video urging police to kill themselves near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, NBC News reported Thursday.

Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy state director of Trump’s campaign in New Hampshire, made the obscenity-laced rant after Trump loyalists stormed the building to interrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

“If you are a police officer and you are going to abide by unconstitutional bullshit, I want you to do me a favor right now and go hang yourself, because you’re a piece of shit,” Dylan Quattrucci said in the clip, shared by the Sedition Hunters on X last month. “Go fuck yourself.”

Quattrucci’s identity was confirmed to NBC by two people familiar with him.

Dylan Quattrucci attends a Stop the Steal rally in support of President Trump on December 12, 2020 in downtown Washington, D.C. Andrew Lichtenstein via Getty Images

In August, the Department of Justice ruled that D.C. police officer Jeffrey Smith’s suicide was a death in the line of duty after he was assaulted during the siege. Four officers in the attack have died by suicide.

Also last month, New Hampshire’s WMUR reported on tweets, now publicly unavailable, in which Quattrucci said he was tear-gassed while peacefully protesting. He also reportedly wrote, “I’m bleeding for my country. You’ll have to kill me to stop my #FightForTrump” and “Mike Pence is a traitor to America.”

Quattrucci shared a photo of himself with Trump in June, writing “The boss stopped by the office today!” He was hired for his current position with the New Hampshire Trump campaign in May, according to his LinkedIn account.

NBC News noted there is no evidence that Quattrucci entered the Capitol.