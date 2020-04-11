Magician Walks Through U.S.-Mexico Border Wall In 'Riskiest Stunt'

British magician Dynamo stunned onlookers as he appeared to pass through a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in the grand finale of his latest show.

The 37-year-old seemingly wriggled through a gap in the slats ― which a witness attested was smaller than his fist ― to enter Mexico in the concluding segment of “Dynamo: Beyond Belief” that Sky One released this week.

He then walked off for dramatic effect, his cap still on U.S. soil.

Three men who were watching the stunt couldn’t figure out what had happened and after checking the slats he slid through, were none the wiser.

Check out the video here:

Dynamo, whose real name is Steven Frayne, has previously hit the headlines for appearing to levitate beside a London double-decker bus and walk on water across the River Thames.

On Instagram, he described the border wall stunt ― which is believed to have taken place near Ciudad Juarez, which features prominently in other segments of the three-part show ― as “by far the riskiest” he’d ever attempted.

Dynamo’s new series is part magic show, part documentary about his recovery from Crohn’s disease and follows a lengthy spell out of the limelight for the illusionist, who was hospitalized in 2018 following severe food poisoning.

Earlier this month, Dynamo announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. In a video shared online, he urged people to stay at home in a bid to slow the spread of the contagion, which, because of his existing health issues, he said put him at high risk of suffering complications.

Check out that video here:

And check out the trailer for “Dynamo: Beyond Belief” here: