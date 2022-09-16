When it comes to styling your hair, there are a ton of cool tools and accessories you can use. One of the more popular, high-ticket products out there is the user-beloved Dyson Airwrap multi-styler. Online, reviewers deploy numerous exclamation points while praising the tool’s ability to bestow salon-quality blowouts, curls, shine and volume. (It’s also almost always sold out, despite its nearly $600 price tag.)
However, if you’re not looking to shell out an enormous wad of cash, there are numerous alternatives you can get your hands on to get similar results for a fraction of the price. Since the Dyson Airwrap functions as a blow dryer, curling wand and brush, we searched the internet for tools that offer comparable features and are supported by glowing reviews. Check them out below.
