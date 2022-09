Revlon One-Step volumizer hair dryer and brush

With this handy brush, you can declutter your bathroom counter once and for all. It has multiple functions that eliminate the need for a slew of tools to do your hair every day. Not only does it dry your hair, but it also styles and adds volume as you use it. The nondetachable oval brush is ideal for smoothing hair, preventing frizz and picking up follicles at the root, and it has round edges to create a voluminous, curled-ends look. Multiple heat settings allow for drying and styling versatility."I have a girlfriend who has a $500 Dyson blow dryer that I tried and loved but I wasn’t willing to spend that kind of money on a hair dryer. So I started searching Amazon and came across this model that had great reviews so I figured I mine as well give it a try! I have to say I’m thoroughly impressed! I’m great with my hair but round brushing is a labor or love. This tool cuts the time in half and my hair comes out smooth and looking like I just came from the salon. I just cut bangs and love to use it on my bangs because it gives me a very natural straight look. Easily my new favorite hair tool!" — Rene Sweeney