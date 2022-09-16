Shopping

Reviewers Say These Hair Tools Are Like Dyson's Airwrap

The power of the pricy styler is legendary, but reviewers say these affordable alternatives are just as good.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=dysonairwrapdupe-kristenadaway-091422-6321dd05e4b027aa406170d7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ft3-airebrush-duo-interchangeable-hot-air-blow-dry-brush-P477244" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="T3 AireBrush Duo blow dry brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6321dd05e4b027aa406170d7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=dysonairwrapdupe-kristenadaway-091422-6321dd05e4b027aa406170d7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ft3-airebrush-duo-interchangeable-hot-air-blow-dry-brush-P477244" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">T3 AireBrush Duo blow dry brush</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Holiday/dp/B08CKLGLZJ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6321dd05e4b027aa406170d7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon One-Step volumizer hair dryer brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6321dd05e4b027aa406170d7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Holiday/dp/B08CKLGLZJ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6321dd05e4b027aa406170d7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Revlon One-Step volumizer hair dryer brush</a> and <a href="https://sharkclean.sjv.io/c/2706071/476540/8359?subId1=dysonairwrapdupe-kristenadaway-091422-6321dd05e4b027aa406170d7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdirect.sharkclean.com%2Fhair-care-bundle%2Fmicrosite%2Fogi%2F" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Shark FlexStyle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6321dd05e4b027aa406170d7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://sharkclean.sjv.io/c/2706071/476540/8359?subId1=dysonairwrapdupe-kristenadaway-091422-6321dd05e4b027aa406170d7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdirect.sharkclean.com%2Fhair-care-bundle%2Fmicrosite%2Fogi%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Shark FlexStyle</a>
Sephora, Amazon, Shark Clean
A T3 AireBrush Duo blow dry brush, Revlon One-Step volumizer hair dryer brush and Shark FlexStyle

When it comes to styling your hair, there are a ton of cool tools and accessories you can use. One of the more popular, high-ticket products out there is the user-beloved Dyson Airwrap multi-styler. Online, reviewers deploy numerous exclamation points while praising the tool’s ability to bestow salon-quality blowouts, curls, shine and volume. (It’s also almost always sold out, despite its nearly $600 price tag.)

However, if you’re not looking to shell out an enormous wad of cash, there are numerous alternatives you can get your hands on to get similar results for a fraction of the price. Since the Dyson Airwrap functions as a blow dryer, curling wand and brush, we searched the internet for tools that offer comparable features and are supported by glowing reviews. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Revlon One-Step volumizer hair dryer and brush
With this handy brush, you can declutter your bathroom counter once and for all. It has multiple functions that eliminate the need for a slew of tools to do your hair every day. Not only does it dry your hair, but it also styles and adds volume as you use it. The nondetachable oval brush is ideal for smoothing hair, preventing frizz and picking up follicles at the root, and it has round edges to create a voluminous, curled-ends look. Multiple heat settings allow for drying and styling versatility.

Promising review: "I have a girlfriend who has a $500 Dyson blow dryer that I tried and loved but I wasn’t willing to spend that kind of money on a hair dryer. So I started searching Amazon and came across this model that had great reviews so I figured I mine as well give it a try! I have to say I’m thoroughly impressed! I’m great with my hair but round brushing is a labor or love. This tool cuts the time in half and my hair comes out smooth and looking like I just came from the salon. I just cut bangs and love to use it on my bangs because it gives me a very natural straight look. Easily my new favorite hair tool!" — Rene Sweeney
$28.88+ at Amazon
2
Sally Beauty
Ion Luxe 4-in-1 Autowrap Airstyler
Seen on TikTok and recently back in stock after being sold out, this multifunctional styler provides a powerful airflow to dry your hair quickly. It has three heat settings, a cool shot, three airflow settings, two barrels, a diffuser and a concentrator.

Promising review: "I love this product, and I've never been a fan of hair dryers. This one has 3 heat settings, 3 speeds, cool shot (that's ACTUALLY cool). Hands down the best hair dryer I've ever used. The curling function is also 10/10. Definitely takes some getting used to and figuring out how to best maneuver it for yourself, but so worth it when you do!" — Bailey B.
$149.99 at Sally Beauty
3
Amazon
Shark HyperAir
Although Shark is known for its reviewer-beloved vacuums, the brand also has a foothold in the beauty space thanks to some popular hair dryer brushes. The HyperAir model offers super-fast drying power, heat control settings and a cool shot feature that aids in closing hair cuticles, ensuring a healthy shine. In addition to the brush and concentrator it comes with, you can also add on a diffuser for an additional cost.

Promising review: "I love this dryer! I had a Chi dryer for 15 years prior to purchasing this shark and the shark is more powerful, more quiet and I love the attachments. I wanted a nicer dryer but was unwilling to pay for a Dyson. I feel like this Shark does everything I want it to at a reasonable price. The attachments are great took especially the brush." — A. Tomlinson
$219.99+ at Amazon
4
Shark Clean
Shark FlexStyle
A recent addition to Shark’s styling tool lineup is the FlexStyle air styling and drying system. Choose three attachments from the five available (auto-wrap curlers, paddle brush, oval brush, curl-defining diffuser and styling concentrator) to attach to the wand and get the style you want to achieve.

There aren’t yet any reviews for this newly-launched product, but you can check out this TikTok to see it in action.
$249.99 at Shark Clean
5
Walmart
InfinitiPro by Conair hot air multi-styler
Get frizz-free hair with this hot air styling accessory that comes with three attachments: a nylon bristle brush for volume, curling iron for bouncy curls and paddle brush for straightening.

Promising review: "This styler was super easy to use. I used it on dry hair using the paddle brush attachment, and it made my hair smooth, shiny, and volumized after running it through once. The hot air is gentle enough to bring directly to my scalp, which helps with creating lift. My hair looks great and I can't wait to try the different attachments!" — IzzyH
$78.80 at Walmart
6
Sephora
T3 AireBrush Duo blow dry brush
If you're looking for a hair dryer brush for your pre-flat iron hair-stretching process, look no further than this negative ion-powered brush. Its interchangeable design allows you to swap out attachments for more versatility and functionality. In the box, you'll find a 2.5-inch round brush attachment and a 3-inch paddle brush attachment. It comes with five heat settings and three speed settings.

Promising review: "LITERALLY has done for me what no other heat styling tools could do. The long handle helps get the sections in the back, and being able to touch the brush while it's on without burning my hand take so much user error out. I use the paddle brush for the sides and then the round brush for my curtain bangs. My hair is still in great form after days of use. Also my hair is long and I'm short so my arms are short, but it's ACTUALLY doable because of the long handle. Really loved it 10/10." — Nennanegra
$189.99 at Sephora
7
Sephora
Drybar Double Shot blow dryer brush
This brush combines the heat of a powerful hair dryer with a round brush to produce a smooth blowout without having to go to a salon. The ionic technology works to seal hair cuticles for less frizz while still delivering a healthy shine. It even has has three temperature settings (cool, medium and high) so you can adjust it to your needs, and with over 300 five-star ratings on Ulta, it's definitely worth trying out. Customers who've bought it mention that it works best on long, thick hair, so if that's you or someone you know, you can save time and money by getting a salon-quality blowout without having to leave home.

Promising review: "I am so glad I bought this. I wanted to splurge on the Dyson hair dryer but got this instead and I’m obsessed with it. my hair looks amazing after using it. For my hair type, this dryer brush is perfect. I have wavy hair that’s thin, but I have a ton of hair. It’s quick and easy to give myself a blowout." — mdeamicis
$155 at Sephora
8
Sephora
The special edition Dyson Airwrap
But if none of these hair care devices are tickling your fancy, then you may need to go ahead and get the almighty Dyson. This all-in-one tool boasts an array of brush and curl attachments that promise both sleek and wavy styles on a range of different hair types. It can smooth, curl, wave and dry hair with just a swap of attachment heads. And this special edition comes in a sleek blue color that you're going to want to look at and use every morning.
$599 at Sephora
shoppinghair hair careBlack Hairdyson

