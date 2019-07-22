Dyson made (beach) waves in 2016 with the launch of its first hair product, a revolutionary hair dryer that promised less damage and speedy drying times.

But product enthusiasts really lost their minds (and their paychecks) over its second launch: a multi-use styler called the Dyson Airwrap.

Watching the tool in action, it’s easy to see why people nerd out over it so hard ― and why, according to the brand, it’s accumulated a waitlist of more than 100,000 people since selling out in October 2018. It boasts an array of brush and curl attachments that promise both sleek and wavy styles on a range of different hair types.

Seriously, just try not to rewatch this a million times:

The gadget’s digital motor creates something called “the Coanda effect,” which, according to the brand, “occurs when a high-speed jet of air flows across a surface and, due to differences in pressure, the air flow attaches itself to the surface.” Put simply, the air pressure combines with heat to achieve different looks without much of the damage typically associated with heat styling.

One concern and complaint from a lot of women who considered purchasing the nearly $500 tool (yes, really) is that it does not necessarily accommodate all hair types, as it claims to do.

YouTuber Amber Ansah demonstrated the tool on her thick, natural hair to mixed reviews. While she praised its brush attachment for drying her hair quickly with minimal damage, she had a bit less luck using the Airwrap barrel attachment to curl her blow-dried hair.

For what it’s worth, Refinery29 deputy beauty director Jessica Cruel tried the tool on her type 4B hair and called it a “great investment.”

Now that the product is back in stock, there are sure to be plenty of reviews and discussion over whether the Airwrap is worth the hefty price tag.