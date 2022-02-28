I Regret To Inform You That Dyson's Animal Vacuum Is Worth The Investment

After nearly a decade of using an ancient hand-me-down, run-of-the-mill dustbuster, I have seen the light. Despite my longstanding misguided belief that all vacuums are essentially the same, I regret to inform you that nothing else comes close to the Dyson Animal cordless vacuum cleaners.
Lest you think I’m exaggerating, let me provide a bit of context. I live in an extremely dusty, 106-year-old tenement-style building in New York City that accumulates dirt, dust and otherwise unidentifiable grime at unprecedented levels. As if that weren’t enough, my long hair sheds at a rate that would be alarming if it wasn’t so thick. I live with my partner (whose hair falls out at a comparable rate to mine) and a decrepit 14-year-old, long-haired chihuahua mix who leaves tumbleweeds of white dog hair in her wake. There is no amount of Swiffering, sweeping and vacuuming that has been able to make a dent in this untenable situation. But just as I was ready to admit defeat and accept a life spent living amongst filth, my girlfriend introduced me to the Dyson Animal vacuum.
Everything about the Animal line of Dyson cordless stick vacs is designed to make life with pets easier and home care more manageable, though you don’t need to have a pet to appreciate its prowess. Dyson’s vacuums come in various collections like the Absolute, Outsize and Detect, with model numbers that indicate how new they are. And while they are all are incredibly effective, high-quality vacuums, I find that the Animal line is the most effective overall.
It’s wildly powerful, with twice the suction of other cordless vacuum brands, which means my home is fresher, cleaner and the air we breathe is healthier. It’s even engineered to capture tiny particles like allergens and bacteria, which is key, since, as I’m sure you guessed, both my dog and I have allergies.
The cordless feature has been an absolute game-changer, as well. A single charge of the newer V11 Animal can last up to an hour, which frankly makes it a pleasure to use. (With older models of the Animal, the charge doesn’t last quite as long, but that works just fine for apartments and smaller homes.) Its lightweight and eliminates the hassle of having to work around the tangle of a long cord. It can be used both on carpets and floors and leaves your space spotless and squeaky clean. Children have been known to slip and slide around my apartment in their socks while visiting now.
Do you know what it’s like to be able to take my daily online pilates class without being surrounded by clumps of my own DNA? It is pure bliss. I don’t have a kid, but I would imagine that this vacuum would also work wonders with child detritus.
Vacuums are pricey home appliances in general, and they seldom live up to expectations. They’re cumbersome, break easily and are rarely as effective as advertised. In comparison, the Dyson Animal vacuums are a breath of fresh air. Do yourself a favor and add one of these beauties to your wishlist — it’s one purchase that won’t give you buyer’s remorse. The Dyson Animal V11 option is currently sold out both on Amazon and at Dyson.com, but you can sign up for the waitlist here. Can’t wait? Below are a few other options, starting at $399. You’re worth it, I promise.
Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner
While nearly identical to the V11, the V10 model is almost half the cost. It's a great option if you don't quite want to commit to the V11 just yet. Promising review:
"This is not my first Dyson stick vac, but it is one of my favorites! I have three German shepherd dogs and a parrot. My house is 2,100 square feet. Fur, feathers and dust are a constant issue in this house. I have another Dyson stick vac which is the V11. I use it in another area of my house as well as this V10 which is in the other end of the house. This makes cleanup so easy! I zoom around the house vacuuming up tankfuls of dog hair and dust. Battery will last more than 60 minutes and 3-4 tankfuls. I love the fact that I don't have to deal with a cord and having to plug in constantly. Free and easy. I have hard floors so cleaning is a breeze, however, the powerhead would be powerful on carpeting if needed. Dysons are expensive BUT WELL WORTH IT!" — Dejavoonm
Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner
The V7 model of the Dyson Animal is a few years older, but also incredibly powerful and effective. It is more affordable than newer models, and Amazon is currently offering an additional discount.Promising review:
"This is an amazing device. The suction is as good as my old, corded Dyson (from 2006). It's light. The fact that it's cordless is awesome. I didn't realize how much fighting with the cord on my old vacuum contributed to making the chore of cleaning onerous. The battery lasts in normal cleaning mode more than long enough to do our entire downstairs, over 2,000 square feet. Because it only runs when you pull the trigger, you're not wasting battery life when you move from room to room, so the total time I spend cleaning is longer than the battery life. The attachment for stairs is excellent. It works equally well on hardwood floors and carpet." — Max G.
Dyson V11 Torque Drive cordless vacuum cleaner
Dyson's Torque vacuum doesn't specifically cater to pet hair and mess, but it's one of the brand's newest models and features some of the most advanced vacuum technology around. Promising review:
"Compared to the V8, the V11 is more powerful and lasts quite a bit longer on a charge. And honestly, that would be my expectation for a new model being introduced. Where does the V11 really stand out compared to the V8? The best improvement is the 'auto' setting. The V11 adjusts its suction for the floor it is being used on. On carpet, it turns up the suction for a deeper clean. And when it rolls off onto the hardwood it dials back. I don't know how it does it but it does it well. I found it cleaned every surface effortlessly and well.
"The extra power of the V11 does add size and weight to the vacuum, but not too much. The battery is a bit bigger, the motor is a bit bigger and the filter is bigger. Both the V8 and the V11 can get a bit tiring for high vacuuming. Like the V8, the V11 filter is easily accessible for cleaning. Hats off to Dyson for keeping the attachments with the same fittings. The V8 and V11 attachments are interchangeable. One thing I absolutely love about the cordless concept is the ability to stand flat-footed on the floor and vacuum the top of my drapery, and you have to have a 90-degree elbow to do that. In the end, the V11 wins in ease of use, power and battery life." — Knitting Ninja