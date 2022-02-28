I Regret To Inform You That Dyson's Animal Vacuum Is Worth The Investment

Amazon

After nearly a decade of using an ancient hand-me-down, run-of-the-mill dustbuster, I have seen the light. Despite my longstanding misguided belief that all vacuums are essentially the same, I regret to inform you that nothing else comes close to the Dyson Animal cordless vacuum cleaners.

Lest you think I’m exaggerating, let me provide a bit of context. I live in an extremely dusty, 106-year-old tenement-style building in New York City that accumulates dirt, dust and otherwise unidentifiable grime at unprecedented levels. As if that weren’t enough, my long hair sheds at a rate that would be alarming if it wasn’t so thick. I live with my partner (whose hair falls out at a comparable rate to mine) and a decrepit 14-year-old, long-haired chihuahua mix who leaves tumbleweeds of white dog hair in her wake. There is no amount of Swiffering, sweeping and vacuuming that has been able to make a dent in this untenable situation. But just as I was ready to admit defeat and accept a life spent living amongst filth, my girlfriend introduced me to the Dyson Animal vacuum.

Everything about the Animal line of Dyson cordless stick vacs is designed to make life with pets easier and home care more manageable, though you don’t need to have a pet to appreciate its prowess. Dyson’s vacuums come in various collections like the Absolute, Outsize and Detect, with model numbers that indicate how new they are. And while they are all are incredibly effective, high-quality vacuums, I find that the Animal line is the most effective overall.

It’s wildly powerful, with twice the suction of other cordless vacuum brands, which means my home is fresher, cleaner and the air we breathe is healthier. It’s even engineered to capture tiny particles like allergens and bacteria, which is key, since, as I’m sure you guessed, both my dog and I have allergies.

The cordless feature has been an absolute game-changer, as well. A single charge of the newer V11 Animal can last up to an hour, which frankly makes it a pleasure to use. (With older models of the Animal, the charge doesn’t last quite as long, but that works just fine for apartments and smaller homes.) Its lightweight and eliminates the hassle of having to work around the tangle of a long cord. It can be used both on carpets and floors and leaves your space spotless and squeaky clean. Children have been known to slip and slide around my apartment in their socks while visiting now.

Do you know what it’s like to be able to take my daily online pilates class without being surrounded by clumps of my own DNA? It is pure bliss. I don’t have a kid, but I would imagine that this vacuum would also work wonders with child detritus.

Vacuums are pricey home appliances in general, and they seldom live up to expectations. They’re cumbersome, break easily and are rarely as effective as advertised. In comparison, the Dyson Animal vacuums are a breath of fresh air. Do yourself a favor and add one of these beauties to your wishlist — it’s one purchase that won’t give you buyer’s remorse. The Dyson Animal V11 option is currently sold out both on Amazon and at Dyson.com, but you can sign up for the waitlist here. Can’t wait? Below are a few other options, starting at $399. You’re worth it, I promise.

