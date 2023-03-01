ShoppinghomeCleaningvacuums

This 4.7-Star Dyson Vacuum Is On Sale At Walmart (But Probably Not For Much Longer)

Make cleaning less of a chore when you save on the innovative Dyson vacuum.

Dyson Slim Ball Animal vacuum
Dyson Slim Ball Animal vacuum

Typically, the revolutionary designs of the Dyson vacuum can cost a pretty penny, but right now, Walmart is offering the Dyson’s Slim Ball Animal model for $145 off. Instead of the normal price tag of almost $500, you only have to pay $354.99 for this highly-rated appliance. And if you’re a pet owner, know that this vacuum is specially designed to pick up and trap pet fur.

Dyson Slim Ball Animal vacuum
Dyson Slim Ball Animal vacuum

What if we told you there was a vacuum that made cleaning a breeze, or at least a lot less hassle than before? No, we’re not talking about a lightweight stick vacuum with barely any suction power. We’re talking about the top-of-the-line Dyson vacuum that automatically adjusting to different floor types. The Animal is also equipped with a ball gliding system that allows you to weave through your furniture easily and a tangle-free turbine tool that removes all the hair from your carpets and upholstery without getting caught up in the powerful machine.

Vacuuming, while it makes all the difference, is one of the least exciting tasks on your cleaning list. Sure, you can go for a robot vacuum and set it on a schedule to meander throughout your place. Still, it doesn’t completely replace your heavy-duty upright vacuum, especially if you own any furry friends or plush carpets. That means you’re still stuck pushing an upright vacuum across your floors when your house needs a good cleaning — and if you’re going to be doing this, you might as well invest in a customer-beloved option that will make the task a little easier.

