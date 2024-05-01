“Super thin and compact! I have carpet and hard wood floors and it’s cleans better than any vacuum over ever had! A full charge takes like 2-3 hours but it’s lasts forever!! Great purchase!” — nanighp

“Love the convenience of this vacuum with no cord to effortlessly clean my stairway. Also love the flexibility to easily vacuum under the beds and other hard to reach places! Battery lasts plenty long enough for my tasks.” — Elliott

“I am amazed with the suction on this. Works really well (breaks apart) to use in the car.” — jul

“Love this vacuum! No hair clogs. Lightweight. No cord problems! Works great! Always charged. Quieter than any other vacuum I’ve had.” — wendy

“As someone with mobility issues, this vacuum has saved my life. my old basic vacuum was too heavy for me. this vacuum feels like picking up my cat in one arm. it’s SO light, and so powerful! i used it to vacuum my couch, and was so excited by it i raced to vacuum the stairs - a task i usually need help with. no problems at all! charge also lasts a few house-wide vacuum sessions, and charges quickly. 15/10” — rae

“Amazing! I’ve wanted one of these rechargeable stick vacs for a while but the price has always gotten in the way; no more. A great price and a fantastic vacuum; it’s super maneuverable and well made; it’s quiet and has plenty of suction to clean up around the kitchen and more. I can’t believe that I waited this long but the wait has proven worth it. I’d highly recommend this vac, it’s the ideal clean up tool.” — Paul48130