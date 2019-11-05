HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some deals are time-sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

HuffPost This vacuum deal doesn't suck: get the Dyson V8 Animal Cord-free Stick Vacuum for 25% off at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Finding the right vacuum that’ll suck up all the pet hair on your couch but won’t suck up all your savings isn’t the easiest thing to do.

You might have always dreamed of getting a Dyson since the brand’s vacuums have a reputation of being reliable. But those vacuums are also notorious for their price tags.

Luckily, we found an early Black Friday deal on a Dyson vacuum that’s comparable to prices we saw on Prime Day in July and all the way back on Way Day in April.

The Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum is on sale today, Nov. 5, at Bed Bath & Beyond for $300, down 25% from its original price of $400. And that’s a deal we can all get behind before the rush of Black Friday.

Though Bed Bath & Beyond’s coupon policy does specifically say Dyson is an excluded brand, it’s worth seeing if that 20%-off coupon in your inbox can be applied at checkout. You might potentially save even more.

Back on Prime Day, we found another model, the Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $280. During Wayfair’s Way Day, we saw that the Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum was on sale for $375. So this deal’s on par with prices that we’ve seen in the past during major sales events.

This Dyson vacuum was designed for homes with pets in mind, so it differs from the version we spotted on sale on Way Day. It has a direct-drive cleaner head that’s supposed to suck up pet hair and any dirt on all kinds of floors — a great option for pet parents. What makes this vacuum different than the version we found on sale on Prime Day is that this one has a Dyson digital motor V8 that generates even more suction.

The vacuum has whole-machine filtration, which grabs your furry friend’s allergens and expels cleaner air. Plus, you can make the vacuum handheld anytime you need to since it is cordless.

The Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum has over 500 reviews on Bed Bath & Beyond and a 4.5-star rating.