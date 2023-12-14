“It’s not a hype! This vacuum really cleans better than any other vacuum I’ve ever owned. It picks up all dust and small dirt that my previous vacuum didn’t, my allergies are almost gone as my house has been very clean. I wanted it for years and should have bought it sooner! 10/10” — PC

“Perfect vacuum for my 1300 sq foot home! I can clean the whole house on one charge. The new roller keeps hair from accumulating! I love it!” — Laurie

“Excellent on long cat hair!! 4 indoor cats with multiple cat trees and beds, not to mention their areas of our beds, along with carpeting. Sucks it all right up to include embedded hair that our other vacuums would not touch. Does great on the kitchen linoleum floor also! Holds the charge for longer than it says, and recharges quickly! Very happy with purchase” — Alison

“Granted I have never had a truly nice vacuum, but I can’t get over how AMAZING this thing is. 1) no cord to get tangled in 2) the battery life?! Amazing. Lasts my entire house. 3) it sucks (in a good way) better than my traditional vacuums ever have. 4) the swivel!!! It can get into the tiniest of spaces. 5) it’s so quiet and fast. I am forever a Dyson fan.” — Karla

“This vacuum cleaner is amazing. I have the iRobot, dirt devil, and bissell, but those don’t even compare to this machine V8! It plugs in for easy charging. I vacuum with my Dyson because I’m obsessed with using it.” — Tonya