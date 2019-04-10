Wayfair

A good vacuum is hard to find, but getting one on a discount makes it easier.

Right now, Wayfair’s massive Way Day sale is going on. It’s 36 hours of huge discounts, flash sales and big markdowns on everything from home decor and furniture to small appliance deals. Now through the end of day the day on April 11, you’ll see some of Wayfair’s lowest prices of the year, like up to 75 percent off mattresses, bedroom furniture starting at $80 and rugs up to 80 percent off.

Though there are plenty of decorative home items you might want to snatch at a discount, like throw pillows under $25 and fun kitchen gadgets, we’re using this time to browse a less sexy item: vacuums.

One of the best vacuum deals we’ve spotted at Wayfair is the Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum on sale for $375. Normally, that vacuum would set you back $500. If you’re not looking to make that big of a commitment, there are also vacuums on sale for as low as $25. That said, we also wouldn’t turn our head at this Bissel Smart Clean Robotic Vacuum that’s on sale for $100 , either.

Though there are plenty of vacuums on sale during Wayfair’s Way Day event, we’ve found a few of what we think are the best deals below. Take a look before the sale ends April 11: