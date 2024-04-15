HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Whether you have pets, children, both or neither, you probably like a clean house. Enter the Dyson V8 Origin+. It’s a coveted cordless vacuum that’s lightweight and easy to carry around the house and can be used on floors, furniture and ceilings. A single charge will give you 40 minutes of cleaning time, and it has famously strong suction that works on both carpet and hard floors, sucking up fur, dust, crumbs, dirt and everything else.
The vacuum also has whole-machine filtration that sucks in allergens and finer dust as well, helping the air stay fresh in your home. Dyson’s easy-empty design also means you can release all the gross stuff you’ve sucked up with only the touch of a button into the trash can, keeping your hands clean, too. And right now, it’s on deep sale at Walmart for $121 off its list price.
The V8′s versatile design allows it to transform into a small handheld vacuum for stairs or cars or countertops, or you can easily use it on ceilings, baseboards and other hard-to-reach places, as it’s easy to lift and not limited by a cord. Along with the vacuum itself, you’ll get the de-tangling motorbar, a cleaner head designed for pet hair that won’t get all tangled or clogged, a combination cleaning tool with a wide nozzle and brush perfect for cleaning your car, a crevice tool and docking station where it also charges.
Grab one today and enjoy the two-year warranty and endless years of a sparkling home — or view some promising reviews up ahead.
Promising reviews:
“It’s not a hype! This vacuum really cleans better than any other vacuum I’ve ever owned. It picks up all dust and small dirt that my previous vacuum didn’t, my allergies are almost gone as my house has been very clean. I wanted it for years and should have bought it sooner! 10/10” — PC
“Perfect vacuum for my 1300 sq foot home! I can clean the whole house on one charge. The new roller keeps hair from accumulating! I love it!” — Laurie
“Excellent on long cat hair!! 4 indoor cats with multiple cat trees and beds, not to mention their areas of our beds, along with carpeting. Sucks it all right up to include embedded hair that our other vacuums would not touch. Does great on the kitchen linoleum floor also! Holds the charge for longer than it says, and recharges quickly! Very happy with purchase” — Alison
“Granted I have never had a truly nice vacuum, but I can’t get over how AMAZING this thing is. 1) no cord to get tangled in 2) the battery life?! Amazing. Lasts my entire house. 3) it sucks (in a good way) better than my traditional vacuums ever have. 4) the swivel!!! It can get into the tiniest of spaces. 5) it’s so quiet and fast. I am forever a Dyson fan.” — Karla
“This vacuum cleaner is amazing. I have the iRobot, dirt devil, and bissell, but those don’t even compare to this machine V8! It plugs in for easy charging. I vacuum with my Dyson because I’m obsessed with using it.” — Tonya