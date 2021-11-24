Shopping

The Best Black Friday Deals On Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuums For 2021

Dyson's cult favorite stick vacs are hugely coveted and on sale now -- up to $200 off -- for Black Friday.

We just can’t say enough good things about Dyson’s line of cordless stick vacuums. They’re lightweight, versatile and powerful, and most come with additional tools you can use for specialized clean-up jobs with the vacuum in handheld mode. The dock is convenient, and even those with lower battery run times can tackle cleaning a whole apartment or average-sized home on a single charge. Best of all, a handful of models are discounted now for Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday.

Check out the sale offerings below ― and if you’re really looking to pinch a penny, you can also check out deals on refurbished vacuums at Dyson and Walmart. But don’t wait ― these deals won’t last. At Dyson.com, for example, they only last through Saturday, Nov. 27.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin stick vac in red ($130 off)
Target
At less than 6 pounds, Dyson's V8 Motorhead is engineered for everyday cleaning -- and at the moment, it's 36% off at Target. You'll love the fact that it converts to a handheld vac with the press of a button, runs for up to 40 minutes on a charge and features filtration that traps 99.9% of particles like dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

Get it from Target for $249.99 (originally $379.99).
Dyson V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum in iron ($100 off)
Walmart
You'll be shocked by how much dirt the torque drive cleaner head on this lightweight stick vacuum can suck up. Although Dyson's Animal models are designed for homes with pets, they'll work fabulously for pet-free households, too. The V10 provides up to 60 minutes of power on a single charge and converts to a smaller, handheld vac with attachments including a crevice tool, dusting brush and mini motorized tool for ground-in dirt. Dyson says that by designing its cyclones in line with the stick, the V10 has 20% more suction power than the V8.

Get it from Walmart, Target or Dyson.com for $399.99 (originally $499.99).

NOTE: The very similar V10 Allergy is on sale at Walmart for $379.99 (originally $479.99).
Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vac, yellow ($50 off)
Dyson
To differentiate from the Animal models, Dyson's Absolute vacuums come with two types of interchangeable cleaning heads: a soft roller for hard floors and a direct drive head for carpets. Like the Animal above, this one comes with no-touch bin emptying and the ability to convert to a hand vac and use with included additional tools. The V8 can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge -- plenty long enough to clean an average-sized house.

Get it from Dyson.com for $399.99 (originally $449.99).
Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum ($50 off)
Dyson
Like the V8 Absolute, the V10 Absolute comes with two cleaning heads: a soft roller for hard floors and a direct drive head for carpets. It also comes with a bit more suction power and up to 20 more minutes of run time per charge.

Get it from Dyson for $499.99 (originally $549.99).
Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum cleaner, purple ($200 off)
Target
Attention, size queens! Get full-sized bin capacity and a full-sized cleaning head in cordless style. This Outsize vac even automatically senses and adapts to different floor types to maximize the battery, displaying performance on an LCD screen. Its dual batteries provide up to 120 minutes of power, and according to Dyson, it has as much as 90% more suction power than the V8. Considering the V8 is incredibly powerful, we can't even imagine how well this thing deep cleans.

Get it from Target for $599.99 (originally $799.99).
