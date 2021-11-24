Dyson V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum in iron ($100 off)

You'll be shocked by how much dirt the torque drive cleaner head on this lightweight stick vacuum can suck up. Although Dyson's Animal models are designed for homes with pets, they'll work fabulously for pet-free households, too. The V10 provides up to 60 minutes of power on a single charge and converts to a smaller, handheld vac with attachments including a crevice tool, dusting brush and mini motorized tool for ground-in dirt. Dyson says that by designing its cyclones in line with the stick, the V10 has 20% more suction power than the V8.