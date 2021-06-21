How much do we love Dyson’s cordless stick vacuums? Wellness editor Lindsay Holmes owns the V7. Kristen Aiken, our Food & Drink and Style & Beauty editor, has a V8. Her mom bought the V10. Our boss, Kate Palmer, has a V8 Absolute, and I own a much-loved V7 Animal. It might be the first thing I’d grab in case of fire.

We’re seriously enthusiastic about our seriously clean floors, so it’s pretty exciting that a few models of the Dyson cordless stick line are on sale as retailers offer major discounts to compete with Amazon Prime Day.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, Refurbished

This V8 is designed for homes with pets, but it’ll work fabulously for pet-free homes, too. Get up to 40 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge with famously strong suction that’ll have your carpets and floors looking sparkling. The V8 Animal converts to a smaller, handheld vac with attachments including a crevice tool, dusting brush and direct-drive head for ground-in dirt.

Note that this deal is on a refurbished Dyson. The company says each one has been renewed and tested, with the inner workings of a brand-new vacuum, but some may have minor cosmetic imperfections that don’t affect performance.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum

For most people in apartments and regular-sized homes, the V7 Motorhead is a great entry to the Dyson line. You get the all the legendary power, up to 30 minutes of use on a single charge, and a light, easy-to-handle stick vac that does equally well on carpets and hard floors. Like the V8 above, it converts to a smaller hand vac and comes with a slew of special attachments for hard-to-reach and hard-to-clean areas.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum, Refurbished

Hoo boy, do we covet a V11. According to Dyson, it delivers 40% more suction power than the V8, which must be extremely powerful indeed. This stick vac comes with filtration for dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, an LCD display for battery life, a larger bin with “point and shoot” emptying that’ll keep your hands clean, and, like other Dysons, it transforms into a handheld for use with specialized attachments.