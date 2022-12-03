Some Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up To 40% Off At Walmart Right Now

A Dyson vacuum (at a big discount) will make an impressive gift for anyone on your list this holiday season.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Dyson <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-Ball-Animal-2-Upright-Vacuum-Nickel-New%2F630446957&subId1=638aa319e4b09eeedb9d3011" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ball Animal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638aa319e4b09eeedb9d3011" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-Ball-Animal-2-Upright-Vacuum-Nickel-New%2F630446957&subId1=638aa319e4b09eeedb9d3011" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ball Animal</a> upright vacuum, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-Omni-Glide-Cordless-Vacuum-Purple-New%2F171855584&subId1=638aa319e4b09eeedb9d3011" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Omni-Glide" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638aa319e4b09eeedb9d3011" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-Omni-Glide-Cordless-Vacuum-Purple-New%2F171855584&subId1=638aa319e4b09eeedb9d3011" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Omni-Glide</a> cordless vacuum, and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-V8-Absolute-Cordless-Vacuum-Silver-New%2F1068750176&subId1=638aa319e4b09eeedb9d3011" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="V8" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638aa319e4b09eeedb9d3011" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-V8-Absolute-Cordless-Vacuum-Silver-New%2F1068750176&subId1=638aa319e4b09eeedb9d3011" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">V8</a> cordless vacuum
Walmart
Dyson Ball Animal upright vacuum, Omni-Glide cordless vacuum, and V8 cordless vacuum

Dyson’s premium vacuum cleaners have a devoted following among neat freaks, regularly racking up hundreds of stars across the internet and reviews that speak to their sleek, futuristic design and highly-touted suction power.

Given the brand’s reputation, the prices of a new Dyson can be a bit lofty, especially if you’re shopping on a budget.

Shop Dyson on sale at Walmart

That’s why we were so pleased to spot a number of popular Dyson models on sale at Walmart, including the Animal Ball upright vacuum, the Omni-Glide model, and the state-of-the art V12 Detect vacuum that’s equipped with a dirt-revealing laser.

So whether you want a Dyson for yourself, or want to give a really great gift this holiday season, you’ll want to check out the deals ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
V8 Absolute cordless vacuum (30% off)
If you have a pet, this vacuum was engineered specifically for you. The cleaning head is designed to pick up pet fur from carpets and hardwood floors alike. The battery delivers 40 minutes of fade-free suction and vacuuming power.
$349.99 at Walmart (originally $499.99)
2
Dyson
V10 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner (33% off)
The V10 is one of the newer Dyson models. Lasting up to an hour on a full charge, this vacuum uses a powerful torque drive cleaner head and stiff nylon bristles to dig out dirt embedded deep into carpets. This model is also designed to clean homes with pets.
$399.99 at Walmart (originally $599.99)
3
Walmart
Dyson V12 Detect cordless vacuum (23% off)
The brush head of this “intelligent” model is equipped with a laser to reveal floor debris that might not be visible to the naked eye. It’s also equipped with a customized hair-removal brush that keeps strands from getting tangled in the brush head, and it can transition into a handheld design with a single seamless click.
$499.99 at Walmart (originally $649.99)
4
Walmart
Dyson Omni-Glide cordless vacuum (33% off)
Designed for hardwood floors, this barely-there cordless vacuum is the lowest-profile model that the brand offers. The model has an “omnidirectional” head that rotates seamlessly around objects and corners, and the handle folds down, enabling the machine to clean under furniture and other tight spaces.
$299.99 at Walmart (originally $449.99)
5
Walmart
Ball 2 upright vacuum (37% off)
Suitable for hardwood, tile, and carpeted floors, this model promises to be lightweight and easy to maneuver in tight spaces. With whole-machine HEPA filtration, you won't have to worry about debris from your floors getting expelled back into the air. It's equipped with a detachable wand for cleaning high or hard-to-reach surfaces.
$249.99 at Walmart (originally $399.99)
6
Walmart
Ball Animal 2 upright vacuum (40% off)
If you need more power than stick vacuum provides — and have a lot of pets — this upright traditionally powered vacuum is the way to go. Moving seamlessly between hardwood floors and carpets, the cleaner self-adjusts based on the surface beneath it. The vacuum uses HEPA filtration for trapping allergens and bacteria and mechanics that easily remove hair from carpets and upholstery.
$299.99 at Walmart (originally $499.99)
