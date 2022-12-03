Some Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up To 40% Off At Walmart Right Now

Dyson’s premium vacuum cleaners have a devoted following among neat freaks, regularly racking up hundreds of stars across the internet and reviews that speak to their sleek, futuristic design and highly-touted suction power.
Given the brand’s reputation, the prices of a new Dyson can be a bit lofty, especially if you’re shopping on a budget.
That’s why we were so pleased to spot a number of popular Dyson models on sale at Walmart, including the Animal Ball upright vacuum, the Omni-Glide model, and the state-of-the art V12 Detect vacuum that’s equipped with a dirt-revealing laser.
So whether you want a Dyson for yourself, or want to give a really great gift this holiday season, you’ll want to check out the deals ahead.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.