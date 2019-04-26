Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

How To Get A Dyson Half-Off This Weekend

There are new and refurbished Dysons on major discount.

Black Friday. Cyber Monday. Amazon Prime Day. Those are the usual days you’re likely to snag a Dyson product for much lower than full price, but hawk-eyed online shoppers know there are plenty of other days throughout the year to find one for dirt cheap.

We’ve spotted a two-day Dyson flash sale event at Nordstrom Rack this weekend, and you can get up 50% off these luxury home items. We’re talking 50% off a refurbished Dyson V7 Animal, 30% off a new Dyson V6 Animal Pro and 20% off a new V6 Motorhead Extra.

Yes, some of the items on sale are certified refurbished, but don’t worry. They’re tested by Dyson to meet like-new standards. They’re cleaned, repaired and only sold if they’re just-like-new and in excellent condition. Plus, they’ll include a six- to 12-month warranty, so you can rest easy knowing you’re covered if something goes awry.

With deals like 37% off a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, 57% off a Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Fan and 17% off a Dyson Humidifier, it’s an excellent time to snag one of these high-demand items for much less than you’ll find at other times.

If you’re curious about the deals we’ve spotted at Nordstrom Rack, check out some of the best ones below. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum (refurbished)
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $400, get it on sale for $200.
2
Dyson V6 Motorhead Extra Vacuum (new)
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $230, get it on sale for $183.
3
Dyson V6 Animal Pro Vacuum (new)
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $330, get it on sale for $230.
4
Dyson Dyson AM10 Humidifier (refurbished)
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $300, get it on sale for $250.
5
Dyson SV10 Dyson V8 Absolute (refurbished)
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $500, get it on sale for $250.
6
Dyson White/Silver Supersonic Hair Dryer (refurbished)
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $400, get it on sale for $250.
7
Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Vacuum (refurbished
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $350, get it on sale for $190 .
8
Dyson Dyson Pure Cool AM11 Purifier (refurbished)
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $400, get it on sale for $300.
