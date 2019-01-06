E! Forks Up Jameela Jamil's Name At Golden Globes In Nod To 'Good Place' Fans

This is pretty forkin’ funny.

E! News intentionally misidentified “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil on the outlet’s chyron as “Kamilah al-Jamil” at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Kamilah al-Jamil is actually the name of the sister of Jamil’s character, socialite Tahani al-Jamil. Kamilah, portrayed by Rebecca Hazlewood, is known for overshadowing Tahani and constantly stealing the spotlight.

So this totally would happen to Tahani.

Wait, E! just identified @jameelajamil as her Good Place character’s sister 👀 pic.twitter.com/EIYZmi7nav — Marina Fang (@marinafang) January 6, 2019

Though the erroneous name was only on the screen for a second, people definitely noticed. And though not everyone immediately got that it was a joke, hardcore “Good Place” fans definitely picked up on it and appreciated it.

THEY CALLED HER KAMILAH AL JAMIL I’M HAVING A STROKE pic.twitter.com/GI5rr8CaJM — maddie (@denisviIlenueve) January 6, 2019

it's the name of her character's sister on the good place 😂https://t.co/5jSeJtvRHs — Samantha Tomaszewski (@managewski) January 6, 2019

Later Sunday night, Jamil herself responded on Twitter, calling it “legit the funniest thing I have ever seen.”

“What a joyous mistake. Tahani would DIE!” she wrote, adding that the joke “made my night.”

E live red carpet. This is legit the funniest thing I have ever seen. What a joyous mistake. Tahani would DIE! LOO LOL LOL. #witherTahani ? pic.twitter.com/iAtu3ktfiE — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 7, 2019

Well played, E!. Well played.

This has been updated to include Jamil’s response.