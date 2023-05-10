What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpdefamationE. Jean Carroll

E. Jean Carroll Says She Got The Last Word With Trump's Lawyer After Trial

Carroll told the "Today" show she was "overwhelmed with joy and happiness and delight" following Tuesday's verdict.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

E. Jean Carroll had one message for Donald Trump’s lawyer after the former president was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation by a New York jury on Tuesday.

Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina “put out his hand and I said, ‘He did it and you know it.’ So I got my chance,” Carroll told “Today” on Wednesday of their interaction.

A nine-person jury awarded the writer $5 million in damages after finding Trump liable for sexual abuse, although not rape, and defamation in the civil case. The former magazine columnist alleges Trump raped her in a department store in the 1990s; the ex-president, who is running for the 2024 Republican nomination, denies this claim.

During the trial, Tacopina was repeatedly reprimanded by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan for asking Carroll “argumentative” and “repetitive” questions.

The author of “What Do We Need Men For?” celebrated the decision as a win for all women while appearing on “Today.”

“I am overwhelmed, overwhelmed with joy and happiness and delight for the women in this country,” Carroll told host Savannah Guthrie.

E. Jean Carroll (left) said she had an exchange with Trump attorney Joe Tacopina (right) on Tuesday.
Getty/AP

Carroll said the decision meant far more than a check.

“This is not about the money. This is about getting my name back,” she said.

Trump addressed the verdict on Tuesday on his platform Truth Social, where he posted, “I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE — A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

His lawyers have said they will appeal the case.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

