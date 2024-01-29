E. Jean Carroll Plans To Spend Defamation Money On 'Something Donald Trump Hates'

E. Jean Carroll hopes she can get under Donald Trump’s skin with how she spends her $83.3 million defamation settlement.
Last Friday, a jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll for his repeated attacks on the author, who accused the former president of rape in her 2019 book, “What Do We Need Men For?”
Trump was found liable for sexual assault, but not rape, last May. He was initially ordered to pay Carroll $5 million, but she sued for a second time after Trump continued publicly harassing her following the judgment.
On Monday, Carroll and her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, appeared on “Good Morning America” to discuss last week’s verdict for the first time.
The former Elle magazine columnist told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that the decision left her overwhelmed her with “elation,” adding, “It filled me up — it was almost painful.”
Asked how she plans to use the eight-figure sum, Carroll said, “I’d like to give the money to something Donald Trump hates.”
“If it will cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that’s my intent,” she added.
The writer said she’s also considering starting “a fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump.”
Over the years, over two dozen women have come out with sexual misconduct or rape allegations against the businessman, according to The Guardian.
After Friday’s ruling, Trump turned to his social media platform, Truth Social, to call the jury’s decision “absolutely ridiculous.”
“Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon,” Trump wrote. “They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”
Watch Carroll’s comments on “GMA” here: