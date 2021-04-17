Taxpayers Still Funding Trump's Court Battle Against Rape Accuser

Allowing the DOJ to defend Trump “reflects a disturbing belief that federal officials should have free rein to destroy the reputations and livelihoods of any perceived critic — no matter how unrelated to the business of governance, and no matter how personal their motives for doing so,” Kaplan argued. “That has never been — and never should be — the law in the United States.”

In a statement to Law & Crime, Carroll slammed the DOJ’s arguments that Trump’s attack on her credibility and ugly insults were somehow part of his “presidential” duties. “This is offensive to me. It is offensive to sexual assault survivors everywhere,” she said. “I hope that it is offensive to the Justice Department under President Biden.”

Carroll added: “I am confident that the Second Circuit will make it clear that no president, including Donald Trump, can get away scot free with maliciously defaming a woman he sexually assaulted.”