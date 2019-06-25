E. Jean Carroll, the advice columnist who has accused Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s, has hit back at the president after he denied the allegation and tried to insult her appearance by claiming she was “not his type.”

“I love that, I am so glad I am not his type. I’m so glad,” Carroll responded on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°.”

Carroll, in an excerpt from her new book “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” published last week in New York magazine, alleged Trump groped and raped her in a dressing room of the New York department store Bergdorf Goodman after cajoling her into helping him select a gift for a woman.

Trump has denied the allegation. On Friday, he suggested Carroll had fabricated the story to promote her book and claimed to have “never met this person in my life” ― despite this image from a 1987 NBC party of them together:

President Trump: “I’ve never met this person in my life.”



Photo caption: “Carroll, Donald and Ivana Trump, and Carrolls’s then-husband… at an NBC party around 1987.” pic.twitter.com/pjVswgedba — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 21, 2019

Trump doubled down on his denial on Monday.

“I’ll say it with great respect: No. 1, she’s not my type. No. 2, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” he told The Hill.

Carroll explained to Cooper how “this was 20 years ago and I probably was, at that moment, in that five minutes, the most attractive women in Bergdorfs in that one bit of time.”

She also noted how Trump had “denied all 15 women” who have previously accused him of sexual assault.

“He denies, he turns it around, he threatens and he attacks,” she added.

Cooper noted Trump’s latest denial was similar to the way in 2016 he denied sexually assaulting Jessica Leeds. “Believe me, she would not be my first choice,” Trump said during a political rally. “That I can tell you. You don’t know. That would not be my first choice.”

Check out Carroll’s CNN interview here: