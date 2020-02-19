Columnist E. Jean Carroll Says Elle Magazine Fired Her After Trump Rape Allegation

Author and longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll says she was fired from Elle magazine after President Donald Trump “dragged me through the mud” in response to her claim that he raped her years ago in a New York department store.

Carroll, who authored Elle’s “Ask E. Jean” advice column, said she was fired after 26 years with the magazine because of the president. She filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in November, alleging his response to her June accusation that he raped her in a dressing room in the 1990s affected her career and health.

“Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “I don’t blame Elle ... I blame @realdonaldtrump.”