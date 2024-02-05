Roberta Kaplan, the attorney who last month helped secure a $83.3 million defamation payout from Donald Trump for writer E. Jean Carroll, has recalled the moment she believed the former president hurled a coded, misogynistic insult her way.
“See you next Tuesday,” Kaplan said Trump told her during his deposition over his involvement in the ACN Opportunity case.
The phrase is “a euphemism for the derogatory slang word cunt,” per Dictionary.com.
Kaplan, appearing on conservative attorney George Conway’s podcast, said she “wasn’t in on the joke, so I had no idea” what Trump meant.
She continued, “Then we get into the car and my colleagues are like, ’Robbie, do you know what that means?” And I’m like, ‘No, what are you talking about?’ They tell me and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, thank God I didn’t know because had I known, I for sure would have gotten angry.’”
“There’s no question I would’ve gotten angry and I did it because I didn’t know,” she added. “So I was super polite and I looked like I was being above it all, which I wasn’t. I just did not know.”
Watch from the 43-minute mark here:
Trump has a long history of making derogatory and disgusting comments to and about women.
In 2016, former Philadelphia Inquirer financial reporter Jennifer Lin recalled how Trump in 1988 said she had “shit for brains” and referred to her as “that cunt.”
But when former late-night comedian Samantha Bee called Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” in 2018, the then-president was incensed and demanded she be fired.