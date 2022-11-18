Writer Who Accused Trump Of Rape To Sue Him For Battery

A New York writer who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s will sue him next week for battery under a new state law, according to a court document filed Thursday.

Attorneys for E. Jean Carroll filed a copy of the lawsuit they plan to bring against Trump in federal court in Manhattan on Nov. 24. That’s the day the new law — The Adult Survivors Act — goes into effect. The law temporarily lifts the statute of limitations for a year on civil claims for sexual offenses.

Carroll already has a defamation suit against Trump for publicly denying and denigrating her rape allegation against him.

The new suit is yet another major legal complication for Trump just days after he announced a third run for the White House.

“Trump committed battery against Carroll when he forcibly raped and groped her,” states a copy of the complaint. “Trump intentionally, and without her consent, attacked Carroll in order to satisfy his own sexual desires,” it adds.

His “physical contact with Carroll was offensive and wrongful under all the circumstances,” the complaint states. “Trump continued to attack and rape Carroll despite her attempts to fight against him.”

The alleged assault on Carroll caused “significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harms, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy,” states the complaint set to be filed.

The filing also claims Trump’s actions “constitute” other offenses, including sexual abuse and “rape in the first degree.”

Trump lawyer Alina Habba dismissed the expected lawsuit.

“Typical gamesmanship from [Carroll attorney] Roberta Kaplan,” she said in a statement to The New York Times. “This filing is completely inappropriate and we will take up this issue with the court.”

Carroll crowed Thursday on Twitter: “After years of legal combat, I will soon see you court, Mr. Trump!” — and she thanked her legal team.

Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump in 2019 after he denied her rape allegation during a White House interview, claiming that she was not “my type” and that she was just out to get publicity.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that whatever he said as president was protected from legal action. But last month Trump repeated some of the same attacks in posts on Truth Social. He called her accusation a “complete con job” and a “hoax and a lie.”

Whatever protections he may have had as president presumably vanished when he repeated the attacks as a private citizen. Carroll’s team is filing a new defamation suit including the fresh Trump attacks, which will reportedly be part of the battery lawsuit.