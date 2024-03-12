Writer E. Jean Carroll Could Sue Trump For Defamation Again, Her Lawyer Suggests

An attorney representing E. Jean Carroll suggested the writer might again sue former President Donald Trump for defamation after he began to launch attacks against her once more, despite a recent $83.3 million judgment penalizing him for similar remarks.
Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lead attorney, made the comments after Trump, at a campaign rally in Georgia, complained about the $91.6 million bond he posted earlier this month to cover the $83.3 million jury award for defamation as he appeals the verdict. The former president said the verdict was “based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about,” adding that he “didn’t know” and had “never heard of” Carroll.
“The woman is not a believable person,” Trump told the crowd of his supporters. He later went on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday to complain once more, calling the writer “Miss Bergdorf Goodman” and saying he had “no idea who she is.”
Kaplan suggested the comments could warrant a third case against him. Trump has appealed the latest defamation verdict.
“The statute of limitations for defamation in most jurisdictions is between one and three years,” Kaplan said in a statement to media outlets on Monday. “As we said after the last jury verdict, we continue to monitor every statement that Donald Trump makes about our client.”
Carroll first accused Trump of rape in her 2019 memoir, saying he assaulted her in a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1996. She later sued him for civil damages, and a Manhattan jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, saying he owed Carroll $5 million in damages, including $3 million for defaming her.
But Trump continued to attack the writer, calling her a “whack job” and a liar, saying her allegations couldn’t be true because she wasn’t his “type.”
Carroll sued the former president for defamation again, and her attorneys asked a judge to impose a penalty large enough to “make him stop,” resulting in the mammoth verdict in January.
The former president had largely remained quiet on the matter after the judgment but has stepped up his attacks again on the campaign trail after effectively securing the Republican presidential nomination after Super Tuesday.
“I got charged — I was given a false accusation and had to post a $91 million bond on a false accusation,” he said in the interview with CNBC.