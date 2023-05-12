E. Jean Carroll Considering Suing Trump Again In Wake Of CNN Town Hall: Attorney

Former President Donald Trump’s “whack job” remarks – and others – about E. Jean Carroll may lead to another defamation lawsuit as her lawyer revealed that “everything’s on the table” in the wake of a CNN town hall event that’s been panned by media figures both inside and outside of the network.

Carroll spoke to The New York Times on Thursday after a Manhattan jury found Trump liable of sexual abuse and defamation, and called on him to pay $5 million in damages.

Trump, in his town hall appearance, claimed he had no idea “who the hell she is” as he rambled on and claimed she has a “fake,” “made-up story” – remarks that led to her telling The Times that she’s been “insulted by better people.”

“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” said Carroll, who alleged that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump swears on his children he doesn’t know who E. Jean Carroll is? pic.twitter.com/IaM7EhTJ4z — Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2023

All this stuff seems like it’s going be an exhibit in the next trial pic.twitter.com/Ij1IAhaLoS — Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2023

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, revealed to The Times that her legal team has given some thought to filing another defamation lawsuit.

“Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it,” Kaplan said.

Carroll, who aside from the case that wrapped up this week, had separately sued Trump for defamation in a case that is still pending.

Carroll, who said she was thrilled by the recent verdict, told The Times that she has since been “upset” after she heard her stylist discuss her teenage son remarking on Trump’s town hall.

“I am upset on the behalf of young men in America,” Carroll said.