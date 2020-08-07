It’s time for ‘E! News’ to E!xit.

The entertainment news show, which premiered in 1991, has been canceled, Entertainment Weekly reported. A rep for the program’s NBCUniversal parent said the show fell victim to financial woes resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

E! News featured show business tidbits and celebrity interviews, and has been hosted by the likes of Ryan Seacrest, Giuliana Rancic and Maria Menounos.

One of its current hosts, Lilliana Vazquez, bid farewell on Instagram Wednesday.

“I will miss this team and crew beyond belief,” wrote Vazquez, who teamed with Scott Tweedie on the program. “Yes...even the 4am call time.”

The show moved from a nightly broadcast based in Los Angeles to a morning program out of New York earlier this year, Variety reported.

E!’s “Pop of the Morning,” also hosted by Vazquez and Tweedie with Victor Cruz, and “In The Room,” also were axed in NBCUniversal’s cuts.

NBCUniversal this week has been firing staff across its entertainment portfolio, including cable and broadcast channels, theme parks and movie studio, The Wall Street Journal reported. The reductions of up to 10% of the Comcast Corp. unit’s 35,000 employees reflect theme park closures, movie postponements and advertising drops resulting from the pandemic, the Journal said.

