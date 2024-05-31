“With 4 kids I’m tired of spending money to replace Apple AirPods every couple of months. I refused to buy another pair especially for myself. So I thought I’d give these a try since they had good reviews & the cost was so cheap compared to others. I was really impressed!! The sound quality is great, super comfortable & I’m pretty active so this style stays in place much better. They stay charged for days!! I highly recommend these & would buy again. 😊” — Kim Verner

“I brought this product after first buying a pair for my wife so she could workout at the gym and she kept talking about how much she liked them and even though I didn’t need a pair, I ordered me a pair anyways and I must say I am not disappointed by my purchase. They are light weight and the sound quality it pretty good, it keeps the noise from the gym out and my music quality clear and strong, not a bad buy at all especially for the price.” — Amazon Customer

“Looked for inexpensive ear bud set for using during yard work. Once I changed the small foams to the larger ones they stayed put and never slipped out so I could always clearly hear my music . Very nice set if your looking. Worth the money and would buy again!” — Jeff Stachler

“I recently purchased these headphones and am really impressed with the battery life. I’ve had them almost a month. I charged them when I received them and haven’t had to charge since. The sound quality is also excellent, with crisp highs and deep bass. Overall, I highly recommend these headphones for anyone looking for great battery life and top-notch sound.” — Darren

“I have a slight hearing problem in my right ear and struggle to find ear phones that fit well, reduce background noise interference, and have good battery life. These are amazing! And I love that the case itself charges them even when it’s not plugged in !” — Cream 1970

“These earbuds are the VERY FIRST that totally stay in place and in my opinion fit perfectly on any ear as the wrap around the outside of the ear is flexible (and so comfortable). I have very small ear canals and I can’t say how many other earplugs over the YEARS I’ve bought that just won’t stay in my ears. I had honestly given up until this pair - for some reason, I took another chance as I listen to audiobooks and I can’t play them in waiting rooms or wherever vs read and you get the gist. I was ecstatic...” — Donna [Note: This review has been condensed for length. Do check out the full review here]