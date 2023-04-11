What's Hot

This One Small Gesture Will Mean So Much To Your Grieving Friend

Brian Cox Made Logan Roy-esque Move To Prevent 'Succession' Plot Leak

Jimmy Kimmel Finds The Perfect Prison Job For Trump To Use His 'Gifts'

Leaked Documents May Have Origin In Chatroom For Gamers

Nick Cannon Says Taylor Swift Would Make Great Partner For 13th Child

Biden Ends COVID National Emergency After Congress Acts

The 3 Biggest Myths About HR You Need To Stop Believing

'I Am Sick And Tired': Fox News Contributor Calls For Action On Guns

How Long COVID Affects The Gut

White House Media Grills Easter Bunny About Trump During News Conference

Democrats Pick Chicago To Host 2024 Convention: Report

Trans And Nonbinary Lawmakers Urge Biden To Reconsider School Sports Proposal

Weird NewspowerballApril Fools DayDubuque Iowa

Retired Iowa Mechanic Who Won $40M Lotto Jackpot Bought Ticket April 1 -- No Fooling

“I thought it was a joke,” Earl Lape admitted. “I laughed. I thought it was April Fools.”
AP
Earl Lape, a 61-year-old retired mechanic from Dubuque, Iowa, won a $40 million lottery jackpot with a ticket he purchased on April Fools' Day.
Earl Lape, a 61-year-old retired mechanic from Dubuque, Iowa, won a $40 million lottery jackpot with a ticket he purchased on April Fools' Day.
Iowa Lottery

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — At first, the recent winner of a $40 million jackpot says he couldn’t believe he won the lottery — after all, he bought the ticket on April Fools’ Day.

“I thought it was a joke,” said Earl Lape, a 61-year-old retired mechanic from Dubuque, Iowa. Only after confirming his Lotto America ticket with a convenience store clerk was he convinced he won the big prize, according to the Iowa Lottery.

“I laughed. I thought it was April Fools,” Earl Lape said after claiming his prize at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Lape opted to take his winnings in cash, which for the drawing was $21.28 million. The $40 million prize was for those who take their winnings in an annuity, paid over 29 years.

Lotto America is played in 13 states and offers smaller prizes than the games Powerball and Mega Millions. But it also has much better odds — 1 in 26 million — of winning the jackpot.

Lape said he intends to use the money to help his family and will also make donations to benefit children with medical issues.

Related

powerballApril Fools DayDubuque IowaEarl LapeLotto America
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community