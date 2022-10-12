Shopping
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/23andMe-Premium-Membership-Bundle-membership/dp/B096XB53YW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="23andMe DNA kit," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/23andMe-Premium-Membership-Bundle-membership/dp/B096XB53YW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">23andMe DNA kit,</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Vortex-Pro-10/dp/B07VM1HQ87?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Instant Pot Vortex Pro air fryer and convection oven" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Vortex-Pro-10/dp/B07VM1HQ87?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Instant Pot Vortex Pro air fryer and convection oven</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/COSORI-Electric-Gooseneck-Variable-Stainless/dp/B07T1CH2HH?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cosori electric gooseneck kettle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/COSORI-Electric-Gooseneck-Variable-Stainless/dp/B07T1CH2HH?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Cosori electric gooseneck kettle</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/REVLON-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B096SVJZSW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon One-Step PLUS 2.0 volumizing hair dryer brush " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/REVLON-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B096SVJZSW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Revlon One-Step PLUS 2.0 volumizing hair dryer brush </a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/NordicTrack-T-Series-Treadmills/dp/B09M5DK78R?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="NordicTrack T-series treadmill." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/NordicTrack-T-Series-Treadmills/dp/B09M5DK78R?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633cc474e4b0b7f89f45d568%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">NordicTrack T-series treadmill.</a>
Just when we thought the cash-saving spectacle of Amazon Prime Day was months behind us, the online retailer surprised us all with a two-day Prime Early Access savings event, which ends today.

Yesterday we watched as shoppers wholeheartedly took advantage of this “diet” Amazon Prime Day and stocked up on marked-down kitchen appliances, the latest gadgets in tech, home goods and luxury beauty favorites.

This is your final call to do the same and possibly even get a head start on your holiday shopping. We rounded up some of day one’s most purchased items that haven’t sold out...yet. These highly reviewed and adored bestsellers include everything from a medical-grade air purifier at nearly half its original price to a Peloton stationary bike with all its immersive features, the newest smart TVs and a hot-sleeper friendly Casper mattress.

1
Amazon
Contigo spill-proof tumbler (30% off)
Great for spill-prone kiddos or even clumsy adults, this BPA-free tumbler is a godsend for parents and caretakers everywhere. It has a spill-proof valve and a silicone-sealed straw to keep contents inside, even when turned upside down, and is also dishwasher-safe.
$8.04 at Amazon (originally $11.49)
2
Amazon
Mighty Patch hydrocolloid variety pack (30% off)
Hydrocolloid patches offer a gentler approach to reducing the appearance of acne by absorbing excess oil and debris from the blemish in just one night. These stay-put patches also keep you from picking pimples and seamlessly blend into skin so you can even heal your acne during the day.
$9.77 at Amazon (originally $13.99)
3
Amazon
Bio-Oil skin care set (35% off)
All of the calming and skin-improving capabilities Bio-Oil is known for are found in this three-piece set formulated to do more than just reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks (it's perfect for skin slugging). The lotion, oil and uniquely textured gel are all packed with a number of humectants to prevent moisture from leaving the skin, vitamin E to protect skin from cellular damage and chamomile oil to soothe inflammation.
$20.68 at Amazon (originally $31.68)
4
Amazon
Bio bidet toilet seat (70% off)
This adjustable heated bidet toilet seat by Bemis can do everything from nozzle oscillation, warm air drying, pulsating massage and multiple facing washes all using the attached side panel. The seat is easy to install on your existing toilet and there's even a built-in deodorizer to get things smelling fresh.
$268 at Amazon (originally $899)
5
Amazon
Echo Dot, third generation (55% off)
With a highly impressive 791,692 five-star Amazon ratings, the third generation Echo Dot has been everybody’s smart speaker of choice for years. This compact speaker employs a richer and louder sound than other generations before it and seamlessly connects with all your smart home systems, streaming services and phones.
$17.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
6
Amazon
Zulay electric milk frother (46% off)
Make frothy cappuccinos, silky lattes and blended matcha with this handheld electric frother that comes with its own countertop stand for storage.
$11.98 at Amazon (originally $21.99)
7
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite, 8GB (29% off)
A classic and highly loved member of the Kindle family, the Paperwhite now comes with a 6.8-inch display with adjustable warm light that's easy on the eyes. You can also have a carefree read in the tub or the pool because this incredibly thin and lightweight Kindle is built to withstand accidental immersion in water and offers up to 10 weeks of battery life per charge.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
8
Amazon
Levoit Core 400s air purifier (22% off)
This highly-rated air purifier uses a three-stage HEPA filtration system to trap allergens, smoke and at least 99.97% of airborne particles from the surrounding environment. It can clean the air from a 403-square-foot room five times per hour or a 990-square-foot room twice hourly. It also offers a whisper-quiet operation mode for overnight use.
$186.99 at Amazon (originally $239.99)
9
Amazon
Blink mini indoor cameras (54% off)
These indoor plug-in cameras are compact and allow you to surveil the inside of your home day or night with 1080P HD video, motion detection and two-way audio. The cameras are also Alexa-enabled and can deliver live feed straight to an app on your phone, no matter where you are.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $64.99)
10
Amazon
Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote (50% off)
Plug this bestselling and most recent generation of Amazon's Fire stick into your TV's HDMI port and stream 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more. This stick is also compatible with full HD display and has faster streaming compared to previous versions. Easily control your viewing experience through voice commands using the included Alexa voice remote.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
11
Amazon
Paula's Choice salicylic acid skin perfecting toner (20% off)
With the help of salicylic acid and antioxidant-heavy green tea extract, you can target clogged pores, uneven texture and dead skin with the skin-perfecting liquid exfoliant from Paula's Choice. This product also happens to be the proud recipient of over 48,800 five-star-ratings on Amazon and my go-to toner of choice for five-plus years.
$27.20 at Amazon (originally $34)
12
Amazon
Renpho heated eye massager (59% off)
Relax, reduce puffiness, eye strain and dryness with the Renpho heated eye massager that uses oscillating pressure, rhythmic percussion massaging and a comfortable temperature of 104 to 107 degrees, to relieve symptoms. This battery-powered mask can also be paired with your Bluetooth to play listening content of your choice.
$45.49 at Amazon (originally $109.99)
13
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum (49% off)
Using a three-stage cleaning system and a multi-surface brush that grabs dirt and debris, even from hard-to-reach floor edges, this Roomba loosens, lifts and suctions dirt from a number of floor types. Adaptive navigation as well as intuitive dirt detection sensors allows the robot to seamlessly move around furniture while automatically detecting dirtier areas of your home and easily adjust cleaning modes.
$179.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
14
Amazon
Crest 3D whitening strips (35% off)
Get professional-level teeth whitening from home with these best-selling whitening strips from Crest. Just use once a day for 30 minutes and remove up to 14 years' worth of stains while keeping teeth white for up to 12 months.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
15
Amazon
ChomChom pet hair remover (26% off)
Easily lift away pet hair and debris from all your soft surfaces, without the need for those wasteful adhesive papers. The ChomChom pet hair remover has nearly 94,000 five-star-ratings and is continually a top-selling item, even at full price. It uses a fabric fur-attracting brush and conveniently stores all of the hair into an easy-to-dump receptacle at the back of the roller.
$19.95 at Amazon (originally $26.95)
16
Amazon
Bentgo bento-style lunchbox (54% off)
This thoughtfully designed bento-style lunchbox features five separate leak-proof compartments including a clever pint-sized section for dips, sauces or spreads. Made with BPA-free plastic and rubber-coated edges, the box is microwave and dishwasher safe and the compartment tray easily seperates for quick cleanup.
$18.49 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
17
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro, second generation (10% off)
These sweat-resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to still simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs. Enjoy immersive sound with an EQ technology that automatically tunes music to your ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around you for a more immersive experience. You can also say “adios” to hard plastic pushed up against your ears thanks to the tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.
$223.24 at Amazon (originally $249)
18
Amazon
Molekule Air Pro air purifier (46% off)
This purifier doesn't just filter particles, dust, smoke and debris from the air. The Molekule Pro can also destroy a host of viruses, bacteria and chemicals through a light-activated filtration process that breaks down pollutants at a molecular level, according to the brand, which says the Air Pro meets FDA guidance for helping to reduce exposure to COVID. This model filters air in spaces up to 1,000 square feet, and the accompanying app allows you to monitor your air quality and control the purifier’s air flow.
$649.99 at Amazon (originally $1,199)
19
Amazon
JBL Boombox 2 portable speaker (40% off)
The loudest JBL Boombox to date pumps out powerful deep bass that you can feel, plus offers 24 full hours of battery life per charge as well as a built-in power bank for backup charging. This waterproof and Bluetooth-connective speaker also allows you to link multiple JBL compatible speakers together for an even louder sound experience.
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $499.95)
20
Amazon
Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-GM automatic stereo turntable (20% off)
The dual magnet cartridge in this Audio-Technica model is the result of 50 years in phono cartridge design. It offers low distortion and improved channel separation to ensure great tonal quality and performance. Using the built-in switchable preamp input and outputs, you can play music through your speakers, home audio system or even your computer with ease.
$119 at Amazon (originally $149)
21
Amazon
Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (24% off)
Stream and watch all of your favorite content with this 43-inch smart TV by Toshiba, powered by the convenience of Fire TV. The Regza engine ensures a picture quality that is four times the resolution of full HD, according to the brand, so your viewing experience is sharp, bright and completely immersive.
$249.99 at Amazon (originally $329.99)
22
Amazon
Bose noise canceling headphones 700 (29% off)
Bose infused their signature high-fidelity sound and powerful noise-canceling technology into these over-ear wireless headphones that offer 20 hours of listening per charge. Enjoy 11 levels of active noise canceling and a microphone system that allows you to take calls and be heard, even in noisy environments.
$269 at Amazon (originally $379)
23
Amazon
Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds (36% off)
Sony's noise-canceling earbuds come with Alexa built-in so you can control music, answer calls and adjust earbud settings, all with your voice. Using an integrated processor, these waterproof buds sense the ambient sound around you and intelligently adapt to create an ideal listening experience that's crystal clear.
$128 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
24
Amazon
Instant Pot cold brew coffee maker (20% off)
Make a fresh batch of cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with this instant brew pitcher from Instant Pot. Crafting your own cold brew at home can be an overnight process, but this maker uses a proprietary flash-extract method that brews flavorful coffee (or iced tea) without the heat. Choose from multiple custom strength settings and pop the pitcher in the dishwasher for easy cleanup when you're done.
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $99.95)
25
Amazon
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones (51% off)
These high-performance wireless headphones, which come in seven sleek colors, feature noise-canceling abilities that intuitively adapt to the external noise in your environment. Although these over-the-ear phones are also Android compatible, they use an advanced Apple Bluetooth chip that allows for seamless switching between Apple devices and fewer connective dropouts.
$169.95 at Amazon (originally $349.95)
26
Amazon
Amore Pacific enzyme peel treatment (30% off)
Amore Pacific's powder-to-foam enzyme treatment can help deeply exfoliate and renew the texture of skin without irritation. A combination of two green tea-derived exfoliating enzymes helps to lift away dead skin cells while hyaluronic acid hydrates and comforts.
$47.60 at Amazon (originally $68)
27
Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen Super Serum Elixir (34% off)
Elemis' Pro-Collagen Elixir helps to target fine lines while plumping skin and improving elasticity. This concentrated serum contains a blend of antioxidant-rich bio-actives, firming peptides and hydrating humectants to create a smoother and more youthful-looking complexion and healthier skin.
$53.78 at Amazon (originally $82)
28
Amazon
Amika dry shampoo (20% off)
Amika's talc-free dry shampoo uses rice starch to absorb excess oil, add volume to limp tresses and refresh hair between washes. It also contains sea buckthorn, an omega-rich superfruit that nourishes hair and promotes elasticity.
$20.80 at Amazon (originally $26)
29
Amazon
Belif Aqua Bomb face cream (30% off)
Great for skin that's parched, dull and troubled, this calming cushioning cream was created by Belif, a Korean beauty brand known for utilizing time-tested apothecary traditions in their products. Offering up to 26 hours of moisture, the cream contains vitamin E for a dose of antioxidant protection and comfrey leaf to soothe and revive skin.
$26.60 at Amazon (originally $38)
30
Amazon
Drybar The Bouncer diffuser attachment (30% off)
Designed by the hair styling experts at Drybar, this universal diffuser creates silky, bouncy and defined curls by broadening and reducing the wind flow from your blow dryer.
$23.80 at Amazon (originally $34)
31
Amazon
Drybar Prep Rally Prime and Prep detangler (20% off)
Have all the makings of a good hair day with Drybar's priming detangling spray, filled with biotin, vitamins, UV-blockers and heat protectants.
$20.80 at Amazon (originally $26)
32
Amazon
Flyby F2Pro massage gun (40% off)
This deep tissue massage gun uses percussive strokes to target sore muscles and stiffness. Choose from four interchangeable heads and five powerful speeds that go up to 2,800 strokes per minute, each one powered by a high-torque motor.
$50.99 at Amazon (originally $84.99)
33
Amazon
Tuft & Needle hybrid mattress, twin XL (15% off)
Cooling ceramic gel, heat-conducting graphite and two layers of coils for airflow keep the Tuft & Needle Hybrid mattress cool all night long. Plus, the breathable quilted pillow-top cover is resistant to the pockets and indentations that can happen to mattresses over time. The bouncy foam and individually pocketed springs also provides responsive support while also preventing movement transfer.
Twin XL: $1,355.75 at Amazon (originally $1,595)
34
Amazon
Casper Sleep original hybrid mattress, queen (26% off)
The original Casper mattress was designed to give you three zones of targeted support for proper spinal alignment, while also keeping you cool thanks to strategically placed ergonomic gel pods as well as three layers of perforated foam that circulate air flow. The "hybrid" component refers to the responsive yet gentle springs that make up the bottom half of this plush sleep-inducing mattress.
Queen: $1,253.19 at Amazon (originally $1,695)
35
Amazon
Casper Sleep mattress topper (30% off)
Using a cradling yet responsive memory foam for support, Casper's plush mattress topper is also perforated for maximum breathability that will prevent you from overheating. The 30% off savings is being offered on topper sizes twin through king.
King: $202.30 at Amazon (originally $289)
36
Amazon
40-ounce Hydro Flask water bottle (30% off)
Vacuum insulated and durably made from professional-grade stainless steel, Hydro Flasks are some of the most loved water bottles around. The temp-shield insulation keeps contents cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12, while the easy-to-sip straw lid keeps liquids from leaking. You can grab this 32-ounce bottle in a variety of colors like teal, powder blue and olive.
$38.46 at Amazon (originally $54.95)
37
Amazon
Peloton original stationary bike (15% off)
Peloton's original stationary bike provides immersive exercise experiences and motivating workout classes right in your home. The compact and fully adjustable bike features a 22-inch HD touchscreen from where you can control your bike settings, track progress and access an entire library of content and classes. A Peloton All-Access Membership must be purchased separately for349. $44 per month.
$1,225 at Amazon (originally $1,445)
38
Amazon
Philips Sonicare 5300 electric toothbrush (40% off)
According to Phillips Sonicare, this electric sonic toothbrush can remove up to five times more plaque than manual brushing, even in harder-to-reach places like along the gum line and between teeth. It features three different cleaning modes, such as gum care and whitening, and also indicates how long you should spend brushing each area to avoid over-brushing. A pressure sensor notifies you when you are pressing too hard, making this a great option for people with gums that are sensitive or prone to recession.
$59.95 at Amazon (originally $99.96)
39
Amazon
Vitamix 750 blender (37% off)
This Vitamix professional-grade medium-batch blender has the ability to heat soups to piping hot temperatures at the same time that it blends them and uses a variety of speeds and pulsing controls to achieve a number of different textures. It uses chip-resistant stainless steel blades and also has a self-cleaning setting to make cleanup as easy as pushing a button.
$399.95 at Amazon (originally $629.95)
40
Amazon
23andMe+ premium membership bundle and DNA Kit (52% off)
Learn more about your genetic history, ancestry and how your DNA can impact your health with this genetic testing kit from 23andMe. The company's premium membership offers you one full year to access personalized health reports, which can show you how at-risk you may be for certain conditions, as well as where in the world your particular DNA came from.
$108.99 at Amazon (originally $229)
41
Amazon
Keurig K-Elite coffee maker (42% off)
When it comes to quickly brewed single-serve coffee, no one does it like Keurig and their K-Elite has quickly become a fan favorite. Choose between multiple brew types and strengths, including an iced coffee setting.
$109.99 at Amazon (originally $189.99)
42
Amazon
Instant Pot Vortex Pro air fryer and convection oven, 10-quart (35% off)
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, you may be in the market for a countertop convection oven that does all the work of your conventional oven plus much, much more. The Instant Pot Vortex Pro has a 9-in-1 functionality that allows you to air fry, bake, roast, rotisserie and more, all at the touch of a button. And like all Instant Pot air fryers, a top-down air flow technology ensures evenly crisp foods every time.
$109.99 at Amazon (originally $169.99)
43
Amazon
Cosori electric gooseneck kettle (19% off)
Using five precise temperature presets, this reviewer-loved electric kettle not only looks sleek, but boils water quickly without imparting any kind of taste. Made from food-grade stainless steel, the Cosori kettle keeps contents warm for up to an hour and the gooseneck spout promises a precise and balanced pour that won't splatter.
$56.51 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
44
Amazon
Calphalon 11-piece pots and pans set (63% off)
This hard-anodized nonstick set from Calphalon includes everything from an 8-quart stock pot to sauce pans to skillets for sautéing. Each piece of cookware is oven- and dishwasher-safe, has stay-cool handles and is made with a triple-layer aluminum core that distributes heat evenly, for all of your cooking needs.
$179.99 at Amazon (originally $479.99)
45
Amazon
Dell G15 5520 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop (15% off)
This fast and efficient laptop from Dell was designed just for gaming using a 12th generation Intel Core processor, new streaming multiprocessors and Tensor Cores to ensure uninterrupted game play and enhanced performance.
$1,189.99 at Amazon (originally $1,399.99)
46
Amazon
CeraVe moisturizing cream and facial cleanser duo (11% off)
CeraVe's products have been obsessed over time and time again for their skin barrier-improving formulas and gentle effectiveness. These top favorites contain the brand's signature ceramide-rich formula that mimic lipids in the skin to help reduce redness and irritation, as well as hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated.
$29.36 at Amazon (originally $33.05)
47
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius flosser (55% off)
This water flosser has over 85,400 five-star ratings on Amazon and for good reason. It uses combination of pulse-modulation and water pressure for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate your gums and improve circulation. The 360-degree rotating tip also ensures that the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of your teeth so no spot goes uncleaned.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
48
Amazon
Blueair air purifier (20% off)
Blueair's Blue 211+ is highly rated by Consumer Reports for its ability to effectively catch small particle sizes, particularly dust, smoke and allergens. Its clean air delivery rate (arguably one of the most important aspects of an air purifier) is 350 cfm for smoke, a relatively high rate compared to Consumer Reports’ other top-ranking options. It also uses a machine-washable activated carbon pre-filter as well as HEPA filter, making it effective for filtering rooms up to 540 square feet.
$255.99 at Amazon (originally $319.99)
49
Amazon
NordicTrack T-series treadmill, 5-inches, plus 30-day iFit membership (15% off)
This NordicTrack treadmill has a flex-cushioned belt for less impact on your joints, one-touch speed and incline control and built-in speakers that connect to an auxiliary port. It also folds flat for compact storage, and the included iFit membership allows you to stream live or on-demand workouts and personal training sessions that allow trainers to control your treadmill, free for a month. After that, memberships start at just $17 per month.
5-inch display: $551.65 at Amazon (originally $649)
50
Amazon
100% Mulberry silk pillowcase and mask, standard (10% off)
Great for improved skin and hair health thanks to their anti-bacterial, hydrating and friction-free properties, this pillowcase and sleep mask set is made with 100% Mulberry silk and with a momme of 19. This case is also double-sided, has a hidden zipper and comes in seven different colors.
$22.73 at Amazon (originally $25.25)
51
Amazon
A three-pack of Essence Lash Princess mascara (20% off)
Now's your chance to stock up on the internet’s favorite mascara. It's loved for its price, but also for its ability to deliver dramatic volume and sculpted length to even the smallest of lashes.
$11.97 at Amazon (originally $14.97)
52
Amazon
Dash egg bite maker (20% off)
Rapidly prepare fluffy and portable egg bites filled with the ingredients of your choice with this compact appliance. It features four easy-to-clean silicone egg molds and one larger egg mold for omelets or breakfast sandwiches.
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
53
Amazon
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer (32% off)
All the same power and versatility that you can expect from the traditional KitchenAid stand mixer is packed into this lighter and smaller 3.5-quart version. It's compatible with attachments like the dough hook and pasta maker, and features 10 speeds for nearly all your baking, cooking and prepping tasks.
$259.99 at Amazon (originally $379.99)
54
Amazon
LifeStraw personal water filter (33% off)
This portable filtering straw has stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols for water filters and is a must-have for frequent hikers and backcountry campers. The micro-filtration membrane removes 99.99% of all waterborne bacteria, parasites and micro-plastics and will provide 4,000 liters of fresh drinking water in its lifespan.
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $14.99)
55
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
Laneige's cult-favorite and intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask is adored for its cushiony formula and it's the perfect way to smooth parched, flaky lips. It uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while you sleep, while a blend of shea and seed butters nourish lips.
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
56
Amazon
Jackery 300 portable power station (40% off)
With this Jackery portable power station, you can charge important electronic devices on the go or during an outage. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery and it can also be kept charged with Jackery solar panels (sold separately). The Jackery 1000 portable power station is also on sale, and offers a higher wattage capacity than the Explorer 300.
$209.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
57
Amazon
Shark IZ363HT anti-allergen cordless vacuum (34% off)
This lightweight cordless stick vac is perfect for pet owners and makes cleaning hard-to-reach areas an absolute breeze. The streamlined design, precision handheld feature and PowerFins technology make this one of Shark’s most versatile and easy-to-maneuver vacuum options. Its accelerated suction power and sealing capability promises that dust, allergens and dander are safely trapped so you won’t breathe them in.
$229.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
58
Amazon
Shark AV2501AE AI robot vacuum with XL base (46% off)
This programmable vacuum by Shark has a powerful suction filter and a self-cleaning brush roll that won’t get stuck and tangled with hair. The vacuum returns itself to the charging dock when it needs to be recharged, and then resumes cleaning at the last place it left off. You can command your Shark IQ robot to floor-map your home, navigate specific rooms and even schedule regular cleanings for the most effortless vacuum experience you have ever had.
$349.99 at Amazon (originally $649.99)
59
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer brush Plus 2.0 (31% off)
Get salon-style blowouts in less time and with less damage to hair with the Revlon One Step PLUS 2.0 airbrush that, if you don't already know by now, is a massive fan-favorite. Choose from four heat settings and enjoy shiny bouncy locks thanks to the ceramic plus titanium tourmaline barrel that helps protect hair against the effects of heat. This newer version of the One-Step is more lightweight and has a smaller barrel for closer-to-the-root styling.
$48 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
60
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer (42% off)
Air fry, broil, dehydrate, roast and reheat with this air fryer from Ninja, which also features one-touch cook settings, rapid preheating and crispy results using less oil, every single time. It also comes with a dishwasher safe 4-quart basket, crisper plate and multi-layer rack.
$75.99 at Amazon ($129.99)
