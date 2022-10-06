These Amazon Deals Are Already Live Ahead Of Early Access Prime Day

Folks, the rumors are true: Amazon is treating customers to a second round of Prime savings in 2022. Dubbed “ Early Access Prime Day ,” the event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12, giving shoppers the opportunity to get a head start on holiday purchases and giving anyone who slept through July’s Prime Day a second chance to get some legendary low Amazon Prime prices.

While you may somehow possess the willpower to wait patiently for Oct. 11 to arrive — and along with it, savings on brands like Living Proof, Olaplex, Hasbro, Lego, Vitamix, Sony, JBL and Peloton — the mere suggestion of markdowns may have just activated your urge to browse. I can relate, so I went ahead and combed Amazon for some rock-solid deals from Melissa & Doug, Waterpik, iRobot and Breville that you can snag right now.