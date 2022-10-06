Shopping
These Amazon Deals Are Already Live Ahead Of Early Access Prime Day

Early Access Prime Day isn’t until Oct. 11, but Amazon already has deals galore if you can’t wait to shop.

A Breville <a href="https://www.amazon.com/deal/2a219d9f?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Barista Touch home espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/deal/2a219d9f?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Barista Touch home espresso machine</a>, rechargeable <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H3LZGSP?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hand warmers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H3LZGSP?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">hand warmers</a>, a Waterpik Aquarius <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="water flosser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">water flosser</a>, Bonsaii heavy-duty <a href="https://www.amazon.com/EverShred-C149-C-18-Sheet-Cross-Cut-Shredder/dp/B00IOFD08C?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="paper shredder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/EverShred-C149-C-18-Sheet-Cross-Cut-Shredder/dp/B00IOFD08C?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">paper shredder</a>, and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bed-Neck-Pillows-Sleeping-Adjustable/dp/B07WDFTL9F?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shredded memory foam pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bed-Neck-Pillows-Sleeping-Adjustable/dp/B07WDFTL9F?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=633da19ee4b04cf8f3692d8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">shredded memory foam pillow</a>.
Amazon
A Breville Barista Touch home espresso machine, rechargeable hand warmers, a Waterpik Aquarius water flosser, Bonsaii heavy-duty paper shredder, and shredded memory foam pillow.

Folks, the rumors are true: Amazon is treating customers to a second round of Prime savings in 2022. Dubbed “Early Access Prime Day,” the event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12, giving shoppers the opportunity to get a head start on holiday purchases and giving anyone who slept through July’s Prime Day a second chance to get some legendary low Amazon Prime prices.

While you may somehow possess the willpower to wait patiently for Oct. 11 to arrive — and along with it, savings on brands like Living Proof, Olaplex, Hasbro, Lego, Vitamix, Sony, JBL and Pelotonthe mere suggestion of markdowns may have just activated your urge to browse. I can relate, so I went ahead and combed Amazon for some rock-solid deals from Melissa & Doug, Waterpik, iRobot and Breville that you can snag right now.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
Tile two-piece starter pack (27% off)
These petite Bluetooth-enabled locator chips can slide easily into your wallet or attach to your keychain, ensuring that you’ll always be able to track down your essentials when you need them. They’re compatible with both iOS and Android. “Wallet, phone, keys… the trifecta of peace,” wrote reviewer WarEagleAZ, explaining that the tiny devices “[s]aved my day countless times.”
$39.99 at Amazon (Originally $54.99)
Amazon
Bonsaii heavy-duty paper shredder (32% off)
This customer-favorite paper shredder can masticate up to 18 sheets of letter-sized paper for up to 60 minutes without taking a break — impressive endurance to anyone who’s ever dealt with a subpar, easily overheated machine. It has a 6-gallon wastebasket and can move easily around your office thanks to the convenient casters. “Workhorse!” declared Amazon shopping Trisha in one of 7,117 five-star reviews.
$142.79 at Amazon (Originally $209.99)
Amazon
Learning Resources play breakfast set (37% off)
If you’ve already taken the plunge on a play kitchen, you need to outfit it with some tasty accessories. This 14-piece set includes a waffle iron, a 4-piece waffle, a syrup bottle, two tiny strawberries, butter and a cutlery set for a perfect playtime brunch. (This and other construction and STEM toys are on sale right now.)
$15.80 at Amazon (Originally $24.99)
Amazon
Bissell Little Green deluxe pet cleaner (14% off)
Meet the deluxe model of Bissell’s Little Green cleaner (confusingly available in the gray hue pictured here), which effectively removes pet messes from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more thanks to strong spray and suction power, plus the included specialized tools for tackling unique stains.
$119.99 at Amazon (Originally $139.99)
Amazon
Sensyne 10-inch ring light with extendable tripod (51% off)
This versatile ring light offers 3 color modes (cool white, warm yellow and daylight) and 10 brightness levels so you can easily customize your lighting scenario, and it comes with an adjustable tripod for placing the light source on any surface. You can easily snap a selfie with the included Bluetooth remote and safely mount your phone in the adjustable spring-loaded clasp.
$24.59 at Amazon (Originally $49.99)
Amazon
Muxa iPhone extra-long lightning cables (54% off)
Chatter recently erupted in HuffPost’s inter-office Slack about the virtues of an extra-long charging cord. It may not be an absolute necessity, but the luxury of scrolling at a generous distance from your nearest outlet is one that we don’t take for granted. (These cords are also great for cars and hospital rooms.) This six-pack offers cords in lengths from 3 to 10 feet, each containing four-core copper wires for quick charging.
$11.95 at Amazon (Originally $25.99)
Amazon
Crock-Pot 7-quart slow cooker (40% off)
There’s no time like autumn to invest in this perennially popular slow cooker. With a capacity that serves 8+ guests and versatile heat settings that allow you to prepare food at your own pace, this kitchen staple is a classic for a reason. “I replaced my 20-year-old crockpot with this one and oh my gosh, I wish I would have done it many years ago,” wrote Amazon buyer Mary O’Connor. “The size and shape are much better than my old round one.”
$29.99 at Amazon (Originally $49.99)
Amazon
iRobot Roomba vacuums (up to 27% off)
As a proud Roomba owner, I will sing the praises of these time-saving devices to anyone who will listen — and a number of models at various price points are currently on sale. The standard 694 model is available for less than $200, and offers signature dirt detection technology that allows the device to suss out (and suction dirt from) the filthier regions of your home, along with sensors that allow it to seamlessly navigate a space and avoid falling down the stairs. If you’re looking to splurge on iRobot’s top-of-the-line model, the s9+ has 40 times the suction power of the 600 series, according to the brand. It can create a map of your home and will self-empty for up to 60 days. You can even use Alexa, Google Home or the iRobot app to tell your s9+ Roomba to clean a specific part of your home.
Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $199.00 at Amazon (Originally $274)Roomba s9+ robot vacuum: $799 at Amazon (Originally $999.99)
Amazon
Chef’s Path airtight food storage containers (53% off)
If you’ve ever gazed longingly at Khloe Kardashian’s pantry, you probably already know that you need to invest in a set of those mix-and-match clear plastic containers for storing dry goods. You could invest in the exact same acrylic canisters that the professional organizers at The Home Edit used to streamline the reality star’s food storage — or, if you’re feeling extra-thrifty, try this similar-looking set for roughly half the cost. This 24-piece set has over 50,000 five-star ratings.
$37.95 at Amazon (Originally $79.97)
Amazon
Breville Barista Touch home espresso machine (18% off)
Don’t miss out on this deal on a highly worthwhile semi-automatic espresso machine (you can read my fawning thoughts in our recent coverage of this sale). While Breville is responsible for a number of top-rated coffee makers, the Touch boasts extra bells and whistles like a digital touchscreen and an automatic milk frother for texturing your dairy to perfection.
$899.95 at Amazon (Originally $1,099.95)
Amazon
Hoperay shredded memory foam pillow (51% off)
With a breathable bamboo-blend cover and a shredded memory foam fill that can be customized to your preferred firmness, this 4.5-star pillow has earned accolades from those who sleep on their stomachs, sides and backs.
$30.98 at Amazon (Originally $62.77)
Amazon
A set of Melissa & Doug "Water Wow!" activity books (30% off)
I buy these affordable paint-with-water books whenever I see them on sale; I have yet to encounter anything (aside from the TV or a phone) that keeps my almost-three-year-old so intensely engaged. Each book comes with a refillable brush that kids can “paint” over the reactive board pages to reveal colorful scenes. At less than $15 for a set of three, this early Prime Day sale is a no-brainer stocking stuffer or gift for your child’s Secret Santa. (It’s also one of numerous learning toys that are up to 40% off right now.)
Set of three: $13.80 at Amazon (Originally $19.69)
Amazon
Ocoopa rechargeable hand warmers (24% off)
These astonishingly popular hand-warmers are the perfect stocking stuffer — and at almost 25% off, you can probably afford to snag an extra set for yourself. Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, they warm up quickly with the touch of a button and are easily recharged with an included USB cord. Reviewers praise the powerful heat settings and versatile size. “I feel like you can even use it as a mini heating pad in an emergency,” wrote reviewer Confessions of a Shopaholic.
$27.99 at Amazon (Originally $36.99)
Amazon
Fisher Price classic record player (26%)
Who knew that this analog gem from our childhood was still around? While reviewers note that the technology has changed since the toy was launched in 1971, the functionality of this pint-sized record player remains the same. The toy comes with five records, each of which “plays” two songs — and yes, children’s classics like “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” and “London Bridge” are still on the tracklist. “My [granddaughter] was amazed at … this record player because kids are so used to hearing music from an electronic device,” commented Jeanne Monroe in a review.
$26.60 at Amazon (Originally $36.02)
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (40% off)
With a 4.7-star rating and 17,207 five-star reviews, this at-home dental hygiene tool is an undisputed customer favorite (and a popular Prime Day buy). It boasts 10 different settings for a highly customizable clean along with a massage mode for gum stimulation. The 22-ounce reservoir allows you to floss for up to 90 seconds without having to pause for a refill. Fans of extreme cleaning will rejoice at the device’s gunk-banishing power: “OMG, the stuff that floods out from between my teeth is astounding,” wrote Amazon shopper Dean Krause.
$59.89 at Amazon (Originally $99.99)
Amazon
Beats Studio3 wireless noise canceling headphones (28% off)
Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, these wire-free headphones boast Apple’s W1 chip and superior Bluetooth technology for dropout-free listening at a longer-distance range. The adaptive audio adjusts to the external sonic environment and offers precisely calibrated noise reduction for up to 22 hours per charge.
$250.99 at Amazon (originally $349.95)
