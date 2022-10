These Amazon Deals Are Already Live Ahead Of Early Access Prime Day

iRobot Roomba vacuums (up to 27% off)

As a proud Roomba owner, I will sing the praises of these time-saving devices to anyone who will listen — and a number of models at various price points are currently on sale. The standard 694 model is available for less than $200, and offers signature dirt detection technology that allows the device to suss out (and suction dirt from) the filthier regions of your home, along with sensors that allow it to seamlessly navigate a space and avoid falling down the stairs. If you’re looking to splurge on iRobot’s top-of-the-line model, the s9+ has 40 times the suction power of the 600 series, according to the brand. It can create a map of your home and will self-empty for up to 60 days. You can even use Alexa, Google Home or the iRobot app to tell your s9+ Roomba to clean a specific part of your home.