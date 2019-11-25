HuffPost Finds

10 Early Black Friday Amazon Fashion Deals On Clothes And Shoes

Including an affordable dupe to Cole Haan wingtip Oxford sneakers.

You can’t overlook Amazon’s selection of fashion finds, especially if you’re dressing on a budget. 

Cozy fleeces, oversized sweaters and weather-ready rain boots are wardrobe staples this time of year. From rain-slick mornings, to windy evenings, the weather can change in a flash — which means you need versatile clothing that can keep up, too.

Though Amazon’s Black Friday deals for 2019 are available online starting Nov. 29 at 12:10 a.m., we’ve already spotted lots of early Black Friday deals on the site, from a Wi-Fi-enabled Instant Pot for 40% off to a $100 smart Fire TV.

From a bell-sleeve dress that’ll take you from work to a holiday party, to a pair of men’s dress shoes that are an affordable dupe for the Cole Haan Wingtip Oxford Sneakers, there are a lot of early Amazon fashion finds worth browsing now.

Take a look below at some of our favorite early Black Friday deals on clothes and shoes for men and women:

ECOWISH Color Block Open-Front Cardigan
This cozy cardigan is the perfect compliment to wide-legged trousers for work, or yoga pants on the weekends. Layer it with a lacy cami for a truly comfortable look. Normally $30, this cardigan is 30% off on Amazon right now. Check out the various colors, prints and styles for your favorite look. Get it on Amazon.
Twisted Two-Tone Insulated Duck Rain Boot
These affordable dupes to Sperry's Saltwater rain boots, these waterproof boots are the perfect shoe to take you from spring, to fall and back again. They come in three easy-to-style shades. Get them on sale for as low as $25 on Amazon.
ZESICA Color Block Loose Knitted Sweater
This loose, wide-knit pullover sweater looks like something you'd find hiding in the sale racks at Madewell. It comes in 12 different color-block patterns and slouchier styles, so you can find your perfect fit. Keep in mind, however, that only certain colors and sizes are on sale. Get this color combo for just $20 on Amazon.
LAOKS Wingtip Oxford Sneakers
These Oxfords are almost a perfect dupe for the $150 Cole Haan Wingtip Oxfords - but at a fraction of the price. They come in both black and brown, with brogue detailing that elevates their look. Right now they're 20% off on Amazon in select sizes and colors. Get them for as low as $48 on Amazon.
BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
A customer favorite in the leopard print pattern, this bell-sleeve shift dress is the perfect look to dress up or down this holiday season. Style it with tights and snake print knee-high boots, or go bare with a pair of strappy glittery heels for a holiday party. It comes in about 28 different colors and styles, but keep in mind only certain colors and prints are on sale, like this all-black version. Get it in black for nearly 25% off for just $29.
Kattee Vintage Leather And Canvas Messenger Bag
This vintage bag can be used as a professional camera bag because it comes with removable slots for camera lenses and equipment, but can also be used as an everyday commuter bag. With nearly 1,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, it's sure to make a great gift for pretty much anyone. Right now it's 20% off on Amazon for just $33 (normally $41). Get it on Amazon.
Faux Leather O-Ring Belt
Whether you're looking for a statement belt to wear over a bulky dress, or want an eye-catching buckle to pair with your favorite jeans-and-tee combo, this double O-ring belt is an affordable option. It comes in eight different colors and styles, and ranges in size from S to XXL. Get it on sale for up to 30% off in select colors and sizes on Amazon, for as low as $10. Get it on Amazon.
KM Legend Genuine Leather Dress Belt
Scrambling to put together your Thanksgiving dinner outfit? Make sure you have a dressy-looking belt for the occasion — though you might need to loosen it a few notches before dinner is through. Get this one in 12 different colors on Amazon for as low as $15.
Comeon Oversized Fleece Zipper Coat
This oversized fleece is an identical lookalike to the affordable teddy coat we first spotted on Amazon a few months ago. This affordable dupe comes in 16 styles and colors, and is on sale on Amazon for up to 33% off. Get it for as low as $19 on Amazon.
DREAM PAIRS Moccasins Slippers
For your dad who's impossible to shop for to your partner who's always complaining about being cold, these faux fur-lined slippers are sure to make a great stocking stuffer. They come in eight styles and colors, and are up to 44% off in certain sizes and shades. Get them for as low as $18 on Amazon.
