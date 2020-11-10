HuffPost Finds

Spotted: Tons Of Cookware Deals To Gobble Up Before Thanksgiving

Turns out, you won't have to wait until Black Friday to see major markdowns on Le Creuset, Cuisinart and Calphalon cookware.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Even before the Thanksgiving table is set, there are tons of early Black Friday cookware deals you don't want to miss out on.&nbsp;
This year, the Thanksgiving table might have a lot less people around it — instead you probably have planned for a few guests or could be hosting on your own for the first time.

While the world is turned upside down, that doesn’t mean you have to throw all your traditions out the window. Experts that HuffPost talked to recommend staying home, social distancing and wearing masks during gatherings.

Whether dinner is just for two this time around or for a few of your closest friends, you might be looking forward to making a feast that features favorites like cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

When it comes to cookware, you’ll be better off investing in pots and pans that can last past dessert. Just in time for Thanksgiving, you could find new cookware and cookware sets that you can use all the time and not just for special occasions.

Luckily, “Black November” is here — which means there are tons of early Black Friday deals happening even before Nov. 27. Big-box brands including Nordstrom, Target and Walmart have all dropped discounts already.

These cookware deals are really sizzling. Williams-Sonoma, Wayfair, Sur La Table and Macy’s are just some of the places that are offering markdowns on brands like Le Creuset, Cuisinart and Calphalon.

From an under-$50 roaster with a rack that can handle a turkey to a set of Staub baking dishes that’s more than $50 off and Dutch oven that’s much cheaper than one you’ll find at Le Creuset, trust us when we say that these cookware deals are hot.

Check out a few of the best early Black Friday cookware deals:

1
All-Clad Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets, 8", 10" and 12"
Sur La Table
This set of three skillets can be used to make everything from pancakes to steaks. The skillets feature flat bases and flared sides so that you won't have to worry too much about turning and tossing.It's top-rated, too, with over 300 reviews. Originally $225, get the set on sale for $140 at Sur La Table.
2
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill Pan
Nordstrom
This pan from Le Creuset lets you let grill lines without having to actually start up your grill. It comes with oversized ergonomic handles so you can carry it from stove to table without any trouble. Originally $170, get it now for $80 at Nordstrom.
3
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Macy's
This Dutch oven is definitely cheaper than what you would see on sale at Le Creuset. It's meant to be used to make casseroles, brown different meats and slow cook stews. The enamel helps heat distribute evenly inside. Originally $160, get it now for $80 at Macy's.
4
All-Clad Stainless Steel 6 Qt. Covered Multi-Pot With Pasta Insert
Macy's
If you're in charge of the pasta dish this Thanksgiving, turn to this multi-pot that doesn't just work for pasta. This pot can blanch and steam seafood and veggies as well. The perforated steel insert is perfect for when you need to empty out boiling water. Originally $170, get it now for $100 at Macy's.
5
Cuisinart Hard-Anodized 11-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
In search of a completely new set of cookware? You're in luck — you can't go wrong with this set from beloved brand Cuisinart. The set includes different sized saucepans and skillets, plus a pasta insert for when you're making a big meal. All of the pans have a non-stick finish that's meant to help them last long. Originally $335, get the set on sale for $200 at Macy's.
6
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick 13-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
This top-rated cookware set from Rachael Ray comes in both this pale blue hue and a purple shade. It comes with almost anything you can think of including a sauce pan, skillet, sauté pan and stock pot. For bakers, there's even a cookie sheet. Originally $240, get the set on sale for $140 at Macy's.
7
Le Creuset 3.5 qt. Cast Iron Round Sauteuse
Wayfair
This small but mighty sauteuse is one of the best deals from Wayfair's early Black Friday sale. It can help you whip up stews, casseroles and any other one-pot recipes. It features sloped sides that are supposed to make stirring easy and a wide bottom for searing. Originally $300, get it now for $180 at Wayfair.
8
BergHOFF EarthChef 13" Nonstick Roaster with Rack
Macy's
Of course, we couldn't forget to include a roaster just in time for Thanksgiving. This under $50 roaster has a non-stick coating and comes with a rack to make sure things are even cooked. Originally $85, get it now for $40 at Macy's.
9
Dansk Kobenstyle 1-Quart Saucepan With Lid
Nordstrom
Get your gravy ready with this sauce pan, which has a distinctly mid-century Scandinavian design (for those who are more minimalist). The pan is made with three coats of enamel over stainless steel. It has a handle that's ergonomic. Originally $85, get it now for $60 at Nordstrom.
10
Le Creuset Enameled Steel Stockpot, 8 QT.
Sur La Table
Planning on making soups soon? With the cold weather coming, you might rely a lot on this stock pot, which can hold a lot. It's made from enameled steel and can be used on just about any stovetop. Originally $95, get it now for $75 at Sur La Table.
11
Select by Calphalon 8pc Hard-Anodized Non-Stick Cookware Set
Target
If you're just looking for a few more pans to add to your shelves, this set from Calphalon just might do the trick. The set includes two fry pans, two sauce pans and a Dutch oven. Each of the pans have a "stay cool" handle that won't get too hot as you're cooking. Originally $150, get the set on sale for $90 at Target.
12
Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 QT
Sur La Table
While it's called a casserole, this pan can do a lot. It can sear, braise, slow cook and more, thanks to the shallow base. The tempered glass lid lets you see how everything's cooking so you can rest easy. Originally $300, get it now for $170 at Sur La Table.
13
Calphalon 10-Piece Simply Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Another option for those wanting to replace their old cookware, this classic set from Calphalon is made from hard-anodized aluminum. The set features different sized fry pans and sauce pans, along with a sauté pan and stock pot. The pots and pans are oven-safe up to 400 degrees. Originally $250, get the set on sale for $200 at Amazon.
14
BK Dutch Oven 5.5 QT.
Sur La Table
Dutch oven fans should snag this deal ASAP. This one is handcrafted in Germany and made from carbon steel that helps the oven last longer. The oven is naturally non-stick, making it the right choice for anyone who doesn't want much of a mess to clean up. Originally $208, get it now for $100 at Sur La Table.
15
Staub Ceramics 2 Piece Stoneware Baking Dish Set
Wayfair
You can cook up everything from lasagna to cakes with this baking dish set. From Staub, a cult-favorite cookware brand, the set includes a duo of baking dishes in different sizes. You can stack them on top of each other so they won't take up too much space. Originally $120, get the set on sale for $50 at Wayfair.
16
Cuisinart Green Gourmet Hard-Anodized Non-Stick Skillet
Wayfair
From Cuisinart, you can practical your skills in the kitchen with this skillet. It has heat-resistant handles and is made from stainless steel. This little skillet is top-rated, with over 100 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Originally $45, get it now for $23 at Wayfair.
17
Circulon Nonstick 17" x 13" Roaster With U-Rack
Macy's
For your Thanksgiving meal (and even beyond!), this roaster will come in handy. The nonstick rack can hold a turkey that's up to 24 pounds. With a steel construction, the roaster can withstand heat and is oven safe up to 450 degrees. Originally $70, get it now for $56 at Macy's.
18
Sur La Table La Marque 8" & 10" Nonstick Skillets, Set of 2
Sur La Table
For frying up an egg or making a skillet mac and cheese, you can turn to this set of skillets. Each has a non-sticking coating and curved sides to make sure that what your cooking is actually cooked all the way through. Originally $140, get the set on sale for $80 at Sur La Table.
