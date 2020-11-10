Spotted: Tons Of Cookware Deals To Gobble Up Before Thanksgiving

Whether dinner is just for two this time around or for a few of your closest friends, you might be looking forward to making a feast that features favorites like cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
When it comes to cookware, you’ll be better off investing in pots and pans that can last past dessert. Just in time for Thanksgiving, you could find new cookware and cookware sets that you can use all the time and not just for special occasions.
Luckily, “Black November” is here — which means there are tons of early Black Friday deals happening even before Nov. 27. Big-box brands including Nordstrom, Target and Walmart have all dropped discounts already.
This pan from Le Creuset lets you let grill lines without having to actually start up your grill. It comes with oversized ergonomic handles so you can carry it from stove to table without any trouble. Originally $170, get it now for $80 at Nordstrom.
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Macy's
This Dutch oven is definitely cheaper than what you would see on sale at Le Creuset. It's meant to be used to make casseroles, brown different meats and slow cook stews. The enamel helps heat distribute evenly inside. Originally $160, get it now for $80 at Macy's.
All-Clad Stainless Steel 6 Qt. Covered Multi-Pot With Pasta Insert
Macy's
If you're in charge of the pasta dish this Thanksgiving, turn to this multi-pot that doesn't just work for pasta. This pot can blanch and steam seafood and veggies as well. The perforated steel insert is perfect for when you need to empty out boiling water. Originally $170, get it now for $100 at Macy's.
Cuisinart Hard-Anodized 11-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
In search of a completely new set of cookware? You're in luck — you can't go wrong with this set from beloved brand Cuisinart. The set includes different sized saucepans and skillets, plus a pasta insert for when you're making a big meal. All of the pans have a non-stick finish that's meant to help them last long. Originally $335, get the set on sale for $200 at Macy's.
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick 13-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
This top-rated cookware set from Rachael Ray comes in both this pale blue hue and a purple shade. It comes with almost anything you can think of including a sauce pan, skillet, sauté pan and stock pot. For bakers, there's even a cookie sheet. Originally $240, get the set on sale for $140 at Macy's.
Of course, we couldn't forget to include a roaster just in time for Thanksgiving. This under $50 roaster has a non-stick coating and comes with a rack to make sure things are even cooked. Originally $85, get it now for $40 at Macy's.
Select by Calphalon 8pc Hard-Anodized Non-Stick Cookware Set
Target
If you're just looking for a few more pans to add to your shelves, this set from Calphalon just might do the trick. The set includes two fry pans, two sauce pans and a Dutch oven. Each of the pans have a "stay cool" handle that won't get too hot as you're cooking. Originally $150, get the set on sale for $90 at Target.
Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 QT
Another option for those wanting to replace their old cookware, this classic set from Calphalon is made from hard-anodized aluminum. The set features different sized fry pans and sauce pans, along with a sauté pan and stock pot. The pots and pans are oven-safe up to 400 degrees. Originally $250, get the set on sale for $200 at Amazon.
BK Dutch Oven 5.5 QT.
Sur La Table
Dutch oven fans should snag this deal ASAP. This one is handcrafted in Germany and made from carbon steel that helps the oven last longer. The oven is naturally non-stick, making it the right choice for anyone who doesn't want much of a mess to clean up. Originally $208, get it now for $100 at Sur La Table.
Staub Ceramics 2 Piece Stoneware Baking Dish Set
Wayfair
You can cook up everything from lasagna to cakes with this baking dish set. From Staub, a cult-favorite cookware brand, the set includes a duo of baking dishes in different sizes. You can stack them on top of each other so they won't take up too much space. Originally $120, get the set on sale for $50 at Wayfair.
Cuisinart Green Gourmet Hard-Anodized Non-Stick Skillet
Wayfair
From Cuisinart, you can practical your skills in the kitchen with this skillet. It has heat-resistant handles and is made from stainless steel. This little skillet is top-rated, with over 100 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Originally $45, get it now for $23 at Wayfair.
Circulon Nonstick 17" x 13" Roaster With U-Rack
Macy's
For your Thanksgiving meal (and even beyond!), this roaster will come in handy. The nonstick rack can hold a turkey that's up to 24 pounds. With a steel construction, the roaster can withstand heat and is oven safe up to 450 degrees. Originally $70, get it now for $56 at Macy's.
Sur La Table La Marque 8" & 10" Nonstick Skillets, Set of 2