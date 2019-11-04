HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Amazon daily deals are time-sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

While the end of October and start of November usually means trading in your pointy witch’s hat for a furry Santa’s hat, you can’t forget the food-filled celebration that’s in between Halloween and Christmas: Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving might be weeks away, but saving all your prep for the last minute might not be the best strategy, whether you’re hosting your family for the first time in your home or finally seeing your relatives again after last year’s meal.

Luckily, we found the gadget that’ll help you get through the holidays (plus, the cold, wintery nights when you don’t feel like making too much of a mess for a meal): the Instant Pot. And even luckier, it’s on sale right now on Amazon in a deal that’s the same as last year’s on Black Friday.

You can get the 6-quart Instant Pot on sale for $60, down from its usual $100. But you won’t want to wait on this deal ― it’s only for today, Nov. 4, and only for the red color. Other colors range from $80 to $91.

The Instant Pot combines seven kitchen appliances in one ― including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and yogurt maker.

You won’t have to worry about a complicated clean up with the Instant Pot. It has a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and its components and accessories ― including a steam rack, soup spoon and rice paddle ― are dishwasher safe.