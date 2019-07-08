Early Prime Day 2019 Deals To Shop If You Can't Wait Until Next Week

SOPA Images via Getty Images

If you’re like us, you’re patiently waiting for Prime Day 2019, filling your Amazon cart with a wishlist of items and hoping they go on sale. While the 48-hour “shopping holiday” starts July 15 at 3 a.m Eastern, it turns out you don’t have to put all your purchases on pause until next week. There are actually a lot of early Prime Day deals you can shop now to save on tech, subscriptions, fashion and more.

Tech

Fire TV Recast: Watch and record your favorite over-the-air TV shows with no monthly fees or fancy cable plan needed using Fire TV Recast — the DVR for cord-cutters with 500 GB. It costs just $130, a savings of $100.

Echo Input: Upgrade your existing speaker or sound system with the power of Alexa using the Echo Input, which connects via 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth. It’s just $15 ― $20 off the original price tag.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: Get 25% off this Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle, normally $299, which allows you to answer the door and watch over your home from anywhere.

Subscriptions

Amazon Music Unlimited: Prime members get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: Prime members can sign up for three months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for free before July 31.

Audible: Prime members can get the first three months of Audible for $14.85, or 66% off.

Fashion

Levi’s: Now through July 16 get access to custom Levi’s jeans designed by power couple pro-football player Sterling Shepard and supermodel Chanel Iman Shepard exclusively on Amazon for just $98.

Women’s Activewear: Save up to 50% off athletic apparel from Amazon Essentials like sports bras, leggings and more.

Amazon Fashion: Get up to 50% off popular brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Reebok and even Amazon Fashion brands now through July 14.

Fine Jewelry: Get up to 40% off certified fine jewelry including 14kt gold bracelets, blue diamond earrings and more.

Home

Whole Foods: U.S. Prime members can receive a $10 Amazon credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 or more at Whole Foods from July 3 to July 16. They’ll also find savings up to 50% off on summer favorites from Whole Foods.

School Essentials: Save up to 30% on back to school essentials like Post-it Notes, markers and sketchbooks.

Off To College: Get up to 30% on campus must-haves like mattresses, study supplies and dorm decor.