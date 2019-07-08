Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

Early Prime Day 2019 Deals To Shop If You Can't Wait Until Next Week

Save up to 50% on fashion, home and tech -- and even score some free intro deals.

If you’re like us, you’re patiently waiting for Prime Day 2019, filling your Amazon cart with a wishlist of items and hoping they go on sale. While the 48-hour “shopping holiday” starts July 15 at 3 a.m Eastern, it turns out you don’t have to put all your purchases on pause until next week. There are actually a lot of early Prime Day deals you can shop now to save on tech, subscriptions, fashion and more.

Tech

Fire TV Recast: Watch and record your favorite over-the-air TV shows with no monthly fees or fancy cable plan needed using Fire TV Recast — the DVR for cord-cutters with 500 GB. It costs just $130, a savings of $100.

Echo Input: Upgrade your existing speaker or sound system with the power of Alexa using the Echo Input, which connects via 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth. It’s just $15 ― $20 off the original price tag.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: Get 25% off this Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle, normally $299, which allows you to answer the door and watch over your home from anywhere.

Subscriptions

Amazon Music Unlimited: Prime members get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: Prime members can sign up for three months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for free before July 31.

Audible: Prime members can get the first three months of Audible for $14.85, or 66% off.

Fashion

Levi’s: Now through July 16 get access to custom Levi’s jeans designed by power couple pro-football player Sterling Shepard and supermodel Chanel Iman Shepard exclusively on Amazon for just $98.

Women’s Activewear: Save up to 50% off athletic apparel from Amazon Essentials like sports bras, leggings and more.

Amazon Fashion: Get up to 50% off popular brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Reebok and even Amazon Fashion brands now through July 14.

Fine Jewelry: Get up to 40% off certified fine jewelry including 14kt gold bracelets, blue diamond earrings and more.

Home

Whole Foods: U.S. Prime members can receive a $10 Amazon credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 or more at Whole Foods from July 3 to July 16. They’ll also find savings up to 50% off on summer favorites from Whole Foods.

School Essentials: Save up to 30% on back to school essentials like Post-it Notes, markers and sketchbooks.

Off To College: Get up to 30% on campus must-haves like mattresses, study supplies and dorm decor.

Household Essentials: Take up to 30% off on household items including Amazon Renewed electronics and gadgets.

