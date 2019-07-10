FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time-sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

siims via Getty Images Amazon's early Prime Day deal on Instant Pot is cheaper than it was during Black Friday ﻿and﻿ Prime Day last year.

Cooking a healthy homemade meal is arguably easier and faster than ever before. You can have groceries delivered by places like FreshDirect and Instacart; pre-portioned meal kits and recipes can be shipped to your door through services like BlueApron and Sun Basket; and for the truly time-crunched, there are lots of prepared meal delivery services that’ll send ready-to-heat-and-eat foods to your front door.

Still, most of us can agree there’s nothing that quite compares to having a fresh, homemade meal waiting for you at the end of a long day that took little to no effort on your part. That’s why the Instant Pot — the 7-in-1 kitchen gadget that’s been an Amazon Prime Day top-seller for several years — continues to be a covetable Prime Day item. Prime Day 2019 is expected to be no different.

Amazon You can get an Instant Pot on Amazon for its lowest price yet, $50. Just be sure to check the $10 off coupon at checkout so you see the lowest price in your cart.

This deal is better than both last year’s Prime Day Instant Pot sale, as well as all of the Black Friday deals on Instant Pots. Though Amazon remains tight-lipped as to whether the price will drop even further headed into Prime Day on July 15 and 16, we can only advise on what we know, which is that historically the Instant Pot has sold out on Prime Days in the past.

If you’re looking to snag an early Prime Day deal that’s truly worth it, this might be your best chance. Just be sure to click the coupon checkbox under the sale price on Amazon to add the coupon to your cart, too.