FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Amazon We reviewed the Buffy Comforter. Now, it's on sale early for Prime Day.

Finally, an Early Prime Day sale worth jumping into bed with.

Among the clutter of early markdowns, we spotted gold: A deal worth cozying up with on our favorite sustainable comforter. The Buffy Cloud Comforter is the self-described “cooling comforter” that’s all over the internet. Our writer Danielle Gonzalez decided to check it out for herself earlier this month, where she determined it “change[d] the way I thought about my bed, my sleep and my shopping habits.”

Amazon

Its cover is made entirely of eucalyptus fiber that’s naturally cooling and moisture-wicking, as well as includes a filling that’s made from 100% recycled BPA-free plastic water bottles. It’s a comforter that feels good and you can feel good about. According to the brand, the comforter keeps 50 plastic bottles out of landfills and protects 12 geese from “live plucking” — which is reason enough to ditch your down comforter habit.