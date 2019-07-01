HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost Prime Day Pregame: KitchenAid Mixer And Apple MacBook Markdowns

Amazon Prime Day 2019 might still be two weeks away (it’s on July 15 and 16), but that doesn’t mean you can’t catch an early deal. In fact, we’ve found as-good-as-Prime Day deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and renewed MacBooks going on today, July 1.

A favorite amongst foodies and cooks alike, the KitchenAid stand mixer has become a staple in kitchens everywhere for its versatility and efficiency. This KitchenAid 6-quart mixer would normally set you back $500, but it’s on sale for just $260. It has a 5-star rating and is available in red, black and silver — all of which are half off for the day.

This professional bowl-lift mixer can mix, obviously, but it can also be used to knead and whip ingredients quickly and evenly using 10 different speeds so you can perfect your favorite recipes. The 6-quart stainless-steel bowl has the capacity for 12 dozen cookies, eight loaves of bread or 8 pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch — so it’s perfect for large families who love to cook. It’s also dishwasher-safe so you can spend more time devouring goodies and less time cleaning them up.

You can also trick out your KitchenAid stand mixer with 14 different attachments (they’re sold separately) to help you make everything from veggie noodles to ice cream. It’s the multipurpose tool every kitchen needs.

If you’re not into cooking, Amazon is also doing major markdowns on renewed Apple MacBooks — they’re up to nearly 30% off their original prices. The refurbished models are being sold by Amazon Renewed, which inspects and tests products before they go to market to ensure they work like new. The refurbished MacBooks also come with a minimum 90-day supplier-backed warranty and a one-year guarantee, so you can purchase with peace of mind.

The two models Amazon are offering are the 2018 Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch with touch bar 256GB, which is usually retails for $2,400 brand new, but today it’s just $1,880. You’ll also find the 2018 Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch with touch bar 512GB, which is usually retails for $2,800 new, but it’s only $1,980 today.

Both models have a retina display and all of the souped-up features you’ve grown to expect from Apple. If you’re in the market for a new laptop but don’t want to spend a fortune, it’s worth browsing this deal before it expires end of day July 1.