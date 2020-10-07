HuffPost Finds

Early Prime Day 2020 Deals To Shop Now If You Can't Wait

Including great finds on TVs, vacuums, AirPods, Roku streaming devices, an Instant Pot and a top-rated bread maker.

Some of the best early Prime Day 2020 deals we've seen so far from Target, Walmart and Amazon include TVs, a bread maker, Roku streaming devices, an espresso machine and AirPods Pro.
Get ready: Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 is less than a week away.

A shopping holiday in its own right, Prime Day has become an opportunity for other retailers like Walmart and Target to host their own competitive sales.

As Amazon’s biggest sale of the year approaches on Oct. 13 and 14, you can expect to see deals on everything from AirPods Pro to TVs in the leadup to the big event — and we’ve already spotted a few early Prime Day deals too good to ignore.

Retail experts agree you’re probably better off waiting until Black Friday for the absolute best TV deals this season, but you might not want to wait that long to upgrade your streaming setup. This Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV, which normally retails for $280, is currently on sale for $180 at Amazon. We’ve also spotted a 50-inch Insignia TV on sale for $300, if you’re looking to size up.

We found early Prime Day deals from Walmart, Target and Amazon.
If you’re all set in the living room, we found a few kitchen deals that’ll make quarantine cooking easier. This Pioneer Woman 6-quart Instant Pot is on sale for $49 at Walmart, where it’s normally $99. We also found a deal on a top-rated bread maker (most of which were sold out earlier this year) for less than $70.

For those who want to look as put-together as they can in as little time as possible, we also spotted the iconic Revlon One-Step hot brush on sale for $42 on Amazon. It normally retailers for $60. Our editors even reviewed this holy grail hair dryer brush and gave it their “Would Recommend” stamp of approval.

As with all big sales events, it could be worth waiting until Prime Day or even Black Friday for bigger discounts on some items. But, with more people online shopping now than ever before, you might want to grab what you want sooner than later.

Keep reading for some of our favorite Prime Day deals we’ve spotted so far.

Take a look below:

1
AirPods Pro for cheaper than they were on Black Friday last year
Amazon
You can upgrade to the newest AirPods model while they’re on sale for the cheapest we’ve ever seen. On Black Friday 2019, AirPods Pro were on sale for $235. Get them on sale for $220 (originally $250).
2
An affordable espresso machine
Amazon
With nearly 6,000 reviews, it's a top-seller for a reason. Get it on sale for $180 (originally $200).
3
A bread maker
Amazon
For when you don't have the time (or energy) to bake bread by hand. Get it on sale for $69 (originally $90).
4
A streaming devices that's better than the Fire TV Stick
Walmart
Our shopping experts prefer Roku devices over Amazon's Fire TV Stick. Find out why with this Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Playeron sale for $69 (originally $79).
5
A bestselling hair tool that dries, straightens and volumizes
Amazon
It's the hot brush that started a movement. Get this Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer on sale for $42 right now (normally $60).
6
A copy of Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch
Walmart
Nintendo games rarely go on sale. Get this Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch on sale for $40 (originally $60).
7
This Pioneer Woman 6-quart Instant Pot
Walmart
It's an Instant Pot, but cuter. Get this Pioneer Woman 6 Quart Instant Pot on sale for $49 (originally $99).
8
Flyby F1Pro Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Amazon
No massage appointment, no problem. Find out what the deal is with massage guns and get this Flyby Massage Gun on sale for $70 (originally $130).
9
The portable inflatable hot tub that sold out this summer
Target
It's the blow-up hot tub that took over the internet this summer. Get this Intex PureSpa Plus 6 Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub Spa on sale for $765 (originally $1,058).
10
This Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD with Fire TV
Amazon
Level up your living room. Get this Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV on sale for $180 (normally $280).
11
Some classic Hunter rain boots for women
Walmart
Make sure you're ready for whatever weather fall throws your way. Get these Hunter Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots on sale for $70 (originally $150).
12
This robot vacuum that's cheaper than iRobot
Walmart
Make quarantine clean-up easier. Get this ionVac Robot Vacuum on sale for $129 (normally $180).
13
An Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa
Amazon
Get this Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa on sale for $40 (originally $50).
14
A dress you'll want to wear on repeat this fall
Walmart
It's a perfect dress for fall. Get this Scoop Women’s Printed Maxi Shirt Dresson sale for $40 (originally $60).
15
A new Wifi-enabled mini projector
Amazon
Turn your backyard into a movie theater with this WiFi Mini Projector on sale for $92 (originally $150).
16
This HD webcam
Target
Upgrade your home office setup with this Green Extreme T300 HD Webcam on sale for $59 (originally $149).
17
A toy you can feel good about giving the kids
Walmart
Get this 250-piece Kids STEM 3D Magnetic Building Blocks Play Set on sale for $65 (originally $115).
18
This JVC 55-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV
Walmart
It comes with all of your favorite streaming apps pre-installed via Roku. Get this JVC 55inch 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV on sale for $248 (originally $400).
