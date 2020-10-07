HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Get ready: Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 is less than a week away.

A shopping holiday in its own right, Prime Day has become an opportunity for other retailers like Walmart and Target to host their own competitive sales.

As Amazon’s biggest sale of the year approaches on Oct. 13 and 14, you can expect to see deals on everything from AirPods Pro to TVs in the leadup to the big event — and we’ve already spotted a few early Prime Day deals too good to ignore.

Retail experts agree you’re probably better off waiting until Black Friday for the absolute best TV deals this season, but you might not want to wait that long to upgrade your streaming setup. This Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV, which normally retails for $280, is currently on sale for $180 at Amazon. We’ve also spotted a 50-inch Insignia TV on sale for $300, if you’re looking to size up.

For those who want to look as put-together as they can in as little time as possible, we also spotted the iconic Revlon One-Step hot brush on sale for $42 on Amazon. It normally retailers for $60. Our editors even reviewed this holy grail hair dryer brush and gave it their “Would Recommend” stamp of approval.

As with all big sales events, it could be worth waiting until Prime Day or even Black Friday for bigger discounts on some items. But, with more people online shopping now than ever before, you might want to grab what you want sooner than later.

